MLB roundtable: How many World Series titles will the Yankees win in the 2020s?

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is on indefinite hiatus because of the threat that is the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Spring training was shut down last month and Opening Day has been pushed back indefinitely. When will baseball return? No one knows for sure.

Between now and Opening Day, my fellow CBS Sports MLB scribes and I will bring you a weekly roundtable breaking down, well, pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we discussed the best team of the 2010s to not win a World Series. Now let's get to this week's discussion.

Over/under on Yankees' WS titles in 2020s: 1.5

The Yankees signed Gerrit Cole to lead them to their 28th World Series title. USATSI

Katherine Acquavella: I'll take the under. The Yankees are a well-built team, and will likely win a championship this decade, but I'm hesitant to commit to more. As of now, there are some injury concerns with a good chunk of their core players -- Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks, Gary Sanchez, even Aaron Judge -- that worry me. Although, the injury setbacks could easily become a thing of the past this decade after the Yankees brought in Eric Cressey to lead player health and performance this past offseason. But even so, with clubs like the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, who might be able to cement themselves as American League powerhouses in the near future, I wouldn't say it's going to be an easy road for the Yankees.

R.J. Anderson: I'm going with the over. The Yankees are clearly well-positioned for at least the first half of the decade, and Brian Cashman is as skilled as any executive working today. Besides, multiple teams have won multiple titles in each of the past three decades. If that holds up (and who knows), the Yankees would seem to have a fair shot at being a repeat winner, provided you foresee them winning a single title over the next decade.

Mike Axisa: The rational side of my brain says under and the irrational side says over. I'm feeling irrational today, so I'll go with over and say they win two championships this decade. The odds are of course stacked against them, but the Yankees are not a normal franchise. They have more money than everyone else and the Gerrit Cole signing shows they're still willing to use it. They've also become a very good player development organization -- Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Luis Severino, Gleyber Torres and others have all come out of the farm system within the last five years -- and GM Brian Cashman and his staff have proven adept at buying low on talented players in other organizations. That's how they landed Chad Green, Aaron Hicks, Luke Voit, and the since-departed Didi Gregorius. Given what we know right now, the Yankees are the team most likely to win multiple titles in the 2020s, at least in the American League. I bet they do it.

Dayn Perry: While I really like the way the Yankees are set up both near- and long-term and of course appreciate that they have boundless resources, I have trouble picking any team to win more than one World Series over the span of a decade. As we all know, baseball's weird, and the playoffs are especially so. It's even harder in the wild card era with that extra LDS round. And it won't surprise me if MLB, as is strongly rumored, expands the playoff field even further. That in turn would invite even more randomness to the process.

I'm tempted to take the over because I see the AL landscape shifting a bit. I think the Astros' window is closing, and the Red Sox are bizarrely choosing not to build around their young to young-ish core. Elsewhere, I question how sustainable the Rays' "disinvestment model" is, even if they've enjoyed quite a bit of recent success (and have Wander Franco on the way). The White Sox look like a potential World Series contender in the years to come, and the Blue Jays could be interesting. That said, among AL teams I think I'd easily pick the Yankees as the team most likely to win multiple World Series titles in the 2020s (the NL's Dodgers would be the only team I'd perhaps consider more likely), but I can't get past the difficulty of overcoming the randomness inherent in playoff baseball. So as much as I like the Yankees' core, player development program, and spending muscle, I have to take the under here. In a way, that says more about the nature of baseball than it says anything about the Yankees.

Matt Snyder: I'll go under. What everyone said positively about the Yankees isn't in dispute for me. The randomness Dayn brought up with the likelihood that more playoff teams enter the fray factor huge for me. Also of note: Look at the powerhouse franchises for the latter part of last decade. The Cubs only won once. The Astros once. The Red Sox once with that core. The Indians, Yankees and Dodgers haven't won any. Given all this, I would take under 1.5 for any team we were discussing. I do think the Yankees are probably the most likely to win multiple championships. I'm just not betting on any team to go over 1.5.