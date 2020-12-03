The abbreviated 2020 MLB season is complete and the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions. They defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in six games to clinch their first title since 1988. Now that the offseason is underway, here are the important dates you need to know for the winter.

Throughout the offseason my fellow CBS Sports MLB scribes and I will bring you a weekly roundtable breaking down, well, pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we debated teams with lengthy World Series droughts. This week we're going to break down the Nolan Arenado trade market.

Will the Rockies trade Arenado this offseason? If so, where?

R.J. Anderson: I think they want to trade him, and I think that intent means they'll be able to find a taker. The catch is that there are only so many teams who are willing to take on his money and the risk that he opts out after 2021. At this point, I suppose you have to have the Dodgers down as the favorites, but for the sake of variety I'll go with the Mets. The aforementioned risk should lower the ask, and the Rockies can save face by moving him out of the division.

Dayn Perry: I'll say yes because despite a market for talent that's going to be pretty crowded. I'll further say that the Rockies wind up kicking in significant cash and get a return that's universally regarded as a disappointment. For the sake of variety, I'll say Arenado winds up with the Nationals.

Matt Snyder: I'll mix it up and say they end up keeping him. After signing a hometown favorite like Arenado to such a huge and long-term deal, the Rockies will surely want financial relief and a prospect coup in return. Given the climate of things in baseball regarding finances right now, I'm betting on very few teams considering bringing on Arenado's contract. I'll also bet on most teams clutching prospects for dear life due to how valuable they are going to be here for the next few seasons, in light of depressed free agency dollars to be spent. With all of those circumstances in play, the call here is that the Rockies never get a deal even approaching what they want.

Katherine Acquavella: I do think that the Rockies will get an Arenado trade done this offseason. Colorado wants to trade him, and Arenado desperately wants to go. There are certainly concerns given the current financial environment, with more and more owners hesitant to add that much to their payroll. But, I think Colorado will find a way to get it done.

As far as where he'll end up, the Dodgers do seem like a good fit. In the unlikely scenario of Justin Turner signing with another club, the Dodgers would need a new third baseman. If Turner does re-sign, the addition of Arenado would still work, with Turner moving over to first base. Arenado would only add to L.A.'s superstar lineup. Though if I'm to give a non-Dodgers answer for Arenado's landing spot, I'd go with the Nationals.

Mike Axisa: I think he goes. This is Giancarlo Stanton all over again. In 2017, everyone knew the Marlins wanted to unload Stanton and everyone knew Stanton wanted to join a contender, but Miami had basically no leverage because of his massive contract (thus limiting potential suitors) and because he had a full no-trade clause, which he used to block deals to the Cardinals and Giants. The Marlins wound up taking an underwhelming return for the reigning MVP.

Arenado wants to join a contender, the Rockies want to dump his contract, and he is complete control thanks to his no-trade clause. Colorado's leverage is limited. Give Arenado a truth serum and I think he'd tell you he wants to join his hometown Dodgers, though I don't think Los Angeles would bite seeing how they just committed more than $300 million to Mookie Betts and have to start thinking about long-term deals for Cody Bellinger, Walker Buehler, and Corey Seager in the near future.

The bet here is Arenado winds up in St. Louis. They say payroll is coming down and the surprising Kolten Wong decision backs that up, though I get the feeling the Cardinals will figure out a way to make an Arenado trade work, perhaps by sending a veteran back the other way to offset money (Dexter Fowler? Carlos Martinez?). St. Louis has a history of targeting star players unhappy with their current situation (Stanton, Scott Rolen, etc.) and Arenado fits.