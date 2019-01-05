MLB roundup, rumors: Brewers trade Keon Broxton to Mets

We're at a bit of a crossroads here. The first Saturday in January is usually always the clichéd "slow news day" but so many free agents remain unsigned with spring training less than six weeks away. Something has to start giving at some point, right?

Until it does, we're left grasping to any rumor out there, even of the small variety. We'll gather all the nuggets we can and throw them right here throughout the day along with any actual transactions, such as a trade.

Brewers trade Broxton to Mets

The Mets and Brewers announced a trade on Saturday afternoon. Outfielder Keon Broxton heads to New York while right-hander Bobby Wahl, right-hander Adam Hill and infielder Felix Valerio head to the Brewers organization.

Broxton, 28, is a career .221/.313/.421 (91 OPS+) hitter. He's stolen 50 bases in 63 tries in his career and rates out as a good defender in center field. He did hit 20 homers in 2017, too. The Mets are without Yoenis Cespedes for a while, so this is just added depth.

Wahl, 26, has only appeared in 14 games in his big-league career and pitched to a 6.92 ERA. He posted a 2.20 ERA in 45 Triple-A innings last season while striking out 73, so there's upside.

Hill, 21, was the Mets' fourth-round pick last year. In 15 1/3 innings in Low-A, he had a 2.35 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 26 strikeouts.

Valerio is only 18 and played 67 games in the Dominican Summer League last year, his first professional experience. He hit .319/.409/.433 with 17 doubles, two triples, three homers, 22 RBI, 54 runs and 16 stolen bases in 22 tries. He played one game at third base, spending the rest of his time at second.

No big moves by Giants?

New Giants president Farhan Zaidi doesn't want Giants fans expecting a big-ticket acquisition this offseason, apparently. The full story in the San Francisco Chronicle is worth a read, but this quote stands out:

"I will say, unequivocally, that our player-acquisition strategy is not driven by who we think is a, quote-unquote, brand name and who would be perceived as a big-splash acquisition," Zaidi said. "We want to acquire players who make the team better in 2019 and beyond.

Many are expecting the Giants to start selling off veteran players and attempt to build the farm system and one of the quickest ways to do that would be to deal Madison Bumgarner -- he's a free agent after this season -- but the article here makes it sound like relievers Will Smith and Tony Watson are more likely to be the ones dealt.