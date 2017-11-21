MLB Rule 5 draft: Phillies DFA former No. 1 pick, more to know as 40-man rosters set

Monday at 8 p.m. ET was significant to Major League Baseball for two reasons, as it represented the deadline for both the Shohei Ohtani posting agreement and for adding Rule 5-eligible players to the 40-man roster. The former was extended another 24 hours. The latter was not, and featured a few notable developments.

Mark Appel was a disappointment with the Phillies. USATSI

Phillies DFA former no. 1 pick

The Houston Astros picked Mark Appel first overall in the 2013 draft. Ahead of Kris Bryant, Jon Gray, countless others who have since authored more productive careers. (Aaron Judge, selected 32nd, included.) The Astros moved Appel to the Philadelphia Phillies prior to the 2016 season as part of the Ken Giles trade, and that was about the last time he was in headlines.

Appel has since scuffled, making just 27 appearances with the Phillies' organization. Nineteen of those came in 2017, in which he managed a 5.14 ERA and notched about a strikeout per walk. As such, the Phillies' decision to designate Appel for assignment on Monday wasn't surprising:

Appel, 27 next July, should land with another club. One day, he might make it to the majors. For now though, he's one of the biggest busts in recent draft memory.

Top prospects added across league

Basically every Rule 5-eligible prospect who you've heard about was added to their respective teams' 40-man rosters. That includes Gleyber Torres with the New York Yankees; Brent Honeywell with the Tampa Bay Rays; and Austin Meadows with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Two other names added who you might've forgotten in recent years? Hunter Harvey with the Baltimore Orioles and Lewis Thorpe with the Minnesota Twins -- or two talented young arms who have battled injury woes over the past several seasons.

Marlins make first trade in Jeter era -- with Yankees

Typically, there's a few last-minute trades made before the deadline. Not so on Monday. The one trade worth highlighting involved Derek Jeter's new team, the Miami Marlins, dealing with his old team, the New York Yankees.

The Marlins landed two fringe players who should see the majors in 2018 in first baseman Garrett Cooper and left-handed pitcher Caleb Smith. Neither is more than a depth piece. In return, the Yankees netted right-hander Michael King, who pitched well in A-ball, and more international bonus pool money, which should help them in their pursuit of Ohtani.