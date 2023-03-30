Major League Baseball implemented several new rules that could be considered radical changes in time for the 2023 season and the most-discussed change would be the pitch clock. Just a few minutes after Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman committed the first pitch clock violation in MLB history, we saw the opposite end happen in Fenway Park.

Keep in mind, the pitch clock doesn't only go one way. Sure, the pitcher has to throw the ball within the allotted time (15 seconds with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on), but the batter also must be ready to play in time. Specifically, the hitter must be in the box and ready before there are eight seconds remaining on the clock.

In the Orioles' game vs. the Red Sox Thursday afternoon, Orioles' right fielder Austin Hays became the first hitter to commit a violation of this rule in MLB history (Giants first baseman J.D. Davis committed one just about two minutes later in Yankee Stadium, narrowly missing out on being the answer to the trivia question). Boston's Ryan Brasier was on the mound for Hays' lackadaisical approach.

As a reminder, the violation carries an automatic ball if the pitcher is the offender and an automatic strike if the batter commits the violation.