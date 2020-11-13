Awards week is over and the next few weeks are traditionally the busiest of baseball's offseason. Teams like to handle their major business before the holidays (free agents like to sign before then too) so they can focus on arbitration and the margins of their roster in January and February. Here are the latest hot stove rumors.

10 teams in on Ozuna

Marcell Ozuna ATL • LF • 20 BA .338 R 38 HR 18 RBI 56 SB 0 View Profile

At least 10 clubs, including the Braves, are in on free agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna, reports MLB Network's Jon Heyman. It has not happened yet, but the universal DH is expected to be put in place again in 2021 and become permanent with the next collective bargaining agreement in 2022. That presumably makes National League clubs more comfortable signing Ozuna long-term.

Ozuna turned 30 earlier this week and he fell 13 batting average points short of winning the NL Triple Crown this past season. He was a monster during his one-year contract with Atlanta -- Ozuna finished sixth in the MVP voting -- and at his age, he should still have several peak years remaining. Ozuna is a subpar defensive outfielder but won't have to play out there often once the universal DH becomes permanent. He was not eligible for the qualifying offer this winter after receiving it last year.

Bradley a priority for Astros

Jackie Bradley BOS • CF • 19 BA .283 R 32 HR 7 RBI 22 SB 5 View Profile

Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is said to be a priority for the Astros, according to MLB Network's Peter Gammons. Houston could lose three outfielders to free agency this winter (Michael Brantley, Josh Reddick, George Springer), and while Kyle Tucker is locked into a starting spot next season, the Astros likely need to go outside the organization to fill out their outfield. Bradley did not receive a qualifying offer.

Bradley, 30, is arguably the best defensive center fielder in the sport and he just enjoyed one of the best offensive seasons of his career, during which he set new career bests in batting average (.283) and on-base percentage (.364). It was a short season, sure, but setting career bests is preferable to more of the same. At worst, Bradley will give you elite defense at a premium position. He also offers some offensive upside as well.