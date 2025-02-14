Spring training has opened for each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams, so it's fair to call it the baseball preseason. Still, there are possibly some trades coming and a handful of important free agents to be signed. Let's gather the news and rumors of the day right here.

Padres looking for more offense

The Padres "continue to seek another bat via trade or free agency," reports The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The Padres ranked eighth in the majors in runs scored last season, but they took some losses in the offseason, including Jurickson Profrar, Ha-Seong Kim, Kyle Higashioka and Donovan Solano to free agency. The top of the order still looks pretty strong with Luis Arraez, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth and Xander Bogaerts, but that bottom third of the lineup looks like it leaves a lot to be desired. They are set to have a platoon of Jason Heyward and Connor Joe in left field and they don't really have an everyday designated hitter, at least not one that provides impact.

The best options left in free agency would be Justin Turner and J.D. Martinez. Nolan Arenado is known to be available via trade from the Cardinals, but it's possible the Padres will be looking cheaper than the cost for any of these veteran options. Mark Canha and Anthony Rizzo are also free agents, while the Tigers are likely dangling Spencer Torkelson and he could use a change of scenery.

Boone extension from Yankees likely coming soon

The Yankees and manager Aaron Boone have been talking about a contract extension for a decent portion of the offseason. It was Jan. 28 when owner Hal Steinbrenner seemed to indicate it was very likely Boone would get an extension.

On Friday, during spring training, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman spoke with reporters and, on the subject of Boone's extension, said it was possible that it would be announced as official before opening day here in 2025 (via MLB.com).

Boone, 51, was hired prior to the 2018 season. He's won the AL East three times and made the ALCS three times (2019, 2022 and 2024), taking his first pennant last season before losing the World Series to the Dodgers, four games to one.

D-backs add Graveman

The Diamondbacks have signed free agent right-hander Kendall Graveman to a one-year deal worth $1.35 million (via MLB.com). The 34-year-old reliever missed all of the 2024 season after recovering from shoulder surgery but is reportedly full-go now entering the spring. In 2023, he pitched for the White Sox (45 games) and Astros (23), posting a 3.12 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 66 strikeouts against 36 walks in 66⅓ innings. He's served as a closer at times, but mostly in a setup role.

Arizona has Justin Martinez in the closer spot, as things stand, with A.J. Puk, Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson as setup options. Expect Graveman to join that group and he'd be a closing option if Martinez ever falters.

Guardians sign Junis

The Guardians have signed versatile pitcher Jakob Junis to a one-year, $4.5 million deal, according to ESPN. The 32-year-old right-hander appeared in 24 games last season, starting six and finishing four. He's worked in pretty much any pitching role there is and the Guardians are very adept at getting the most out of pitchers, so this is a nice fit.

Last season, he pitched to a 2.69 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and struck out 51 while only walking eight in 67 innings.