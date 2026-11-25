Hello, Thanksgiving Eve. This is generally not a day for a bevy of MLB moves, but with the CBA expiration right around the corner, there's been a flurry of moves this week. Perhaps that carries over for one more day until we get to Turkey Day? Buckle up.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Bohm headed to Royals

The Royals and free agent corner infielder Alec Bohm have agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal, reports The Athletic. He's coming off a rough year in which he hit .249/.315/.383 (87 OPS+) with -0.2 WAR. He's gone as high as 20 home runs and 97 RBI in a season before, but he generally runs low-ish on-base percentages and scores negatively on defense.

The Royals have an opening at third base after trading away Maikel Garcia earlier this offseason, so it seems like Bohm will get a chance to start alongside all-world shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

Arozarena, Suzuki down to three suitors?

The top two free agent outfielders might be down to three suitors between the two of them. The Blue Jays, Phillies and Padres are in on Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki, according to MLB Network.

There are obvious fits with either player on any of the three teams.

Arozarena, 31, is coming off his best all-around MLB season with 5.7 WAR. He hit .281/.381/.484 (148 OPS+) with 34 doubles, 26 home runs, 79 RBI, 26 steals and 113 runs.

Suzuki, 32, greatly improved his defense in 2026, leading to a career-high WAR of 5.1. He hit .270/.368/.473 (131 OPS+) with 26 homers and 86 RBI.

D-backs starting pitchers available?

Make sure not to misinterpret this report as the Diamondbacks actively shopping these guys, but "teams are checking on" D-backs starters Eduardo Rodríguez and Merrill Kelly, per The Athletic.

Kelly, 38, was 10-14 with a 4.94 ERA in 162 innings last season and has one year and $20 million left on his deal. Any inquiring team would be hoping for a bounceback season, as Kelly had a 3.47 ERA in his previous four seasons.

The 33-year-old Rodríguez might be a sell-high candidate here. There's one year and $19 million left on his contract and he's coming off his best season in a long time. He went 16-7 with a 2.89 ERA in 189 ⅔ innings.

White Sox add outfielder

Free agent outfielder Tyrone Taylor has signed with the White Sox on a two-year, $17 million contract, according to MLB.com.

Taylor spent the last few months of last season in the same city with the Cubs and was excellent. In his 30 games on the North Side, he hit .351/.390/.500, spending time in all three outfield spots. Overall, he played in 97 games between the Mets and Cubs, posting 1.7 WAR as a fourth outfielder.

Taylor now joins Sam Antonacci, Braden Montgomery, Andrew Benintendi, Brenton Doyle and Tristan Peters in the White Sox outfield mix.

Mets looking for bench bat

As the Mets continue to look for more pitching after the signing of Tarik Skubal, they are also "open to adding another outfielder as a bench bat," The Athletic reports.

The Mets' current outfield is Juan Soto, A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge, with Nick Morabito as the bench option, though the latter may be ticketed for Triple-A to start the season should the Mets have their way.

Red Sox seek back-end rotation help

The current Red Sox rotation is Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suárez, Jake Bennett and Brayan Bello. It's a quality fivesome, assuming everyone stays healthy. Therein lies the rub, of course, and you can never have too many starting pitchers. Sure enough, The Athletic reports that the Red Sox are seeking back-end rotation help. Among the listed options are Matthew Boyd, Robbie Ray and Hiromi Itoh, and any of those three would greatly bolster an already strong group.