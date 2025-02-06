One of the big remaining free agents signed Wednesday night, with Pete Alonso agreeing to terms to return to the Mets on a reported two-year, $54 million deal. It's a mutually beneficial deal as far as we're concerned. Plus, the Padres' ownership situation got a little more stability.

Still, some items remain unsettled this offseason, namely Alex Bregman's continued free agency. The second-half of the free agent tracker shows a good number of available free agents, even here in February with spring training just about to start.

For now, we'll round up the news and rumors of the day right here.

Bregman still wants long-term deal

Though the offseason is getting late and will very soon bleed into spring training, Bregman (unlike Alonso) isn't ready to end his free agency with a short-term deal, according to USA Today. Instead, the All-Star third baseman is still seeking a six- or seven-year deal, per the report.

Alex Bregman HOU • 3B • #2 BA 0.260 R 79 HR 26 RBI 75 SB 3 View Profile

If Bregman did decide to do something like a one-year deal with options, his market might expand but it doesn't seem like that's on the table just yet.

It's hard telling where Bregman negotiations with any specific team stand, but the Tigers, Cubs, Red Sox, Blue Jays and incumbent Astros have all been connected to him in rumors at some point and would all still make sense.

Pirates sign free agent outfielder

The Pirates and free agent outfielder Tommy Pham have agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal, according to The Athletic.

Pham heads to his age-37 season having played for three teams last year. In his 116 games, he hit .248/.305/.368 (91 OPS+) with 20 doubles, three triples, nine homers, 39 RBI, 49 runs, seven steals and -0.2 WAR.

The everyday starters in the outfield for the Pirates entering spring training are Oneil Cruz in center and Bryan Reynolds in left. Andrew McCutchen and Pham appear to be the top options for the right field and designated hitter spots right now.