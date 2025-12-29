The calendar is about to flip to 2026 and there is still so much that has to happen between now and Opening Day. Five of the top six free agents remain unsigned (plus many others) and there are so many trade candidates who could move. Here now are Monday's hot stove rumors and happenings.

Tigers 'lukewarm' on Bregman

Alex Bregman BOS • 3B • #2 BA 0.273 R 64 HR 18 RBI 62 SB 1 View Profile

Although the Tigers have interest in free agent third baseman Alex Bregman, it is "lukewarm" at best, reports the Detroit Free Press. The club hasn't budged much during negotiations. Detroit reportedly offered Bregman a six-year deal in the $170 million range last offseason, but he obviously picked the Red Sox. Bregman and Tigers manager A.J. Hinch know each other well from their Astros days.

It has been a fairly quiet offseason for the Tigers, who signed veteran closer Kenley Jansen and journeyman Drew Anderson to short-term deals. They also re-signed setup man Kyle Finnegan. Colt Keith is currently in line to get most of the playing time at third base, though Detroit's roster flexible enough to add Bregman and still get Keith plenty of at-bats at other positions.

Red Sox pursuing infielders

The Red Sox continue to pursue another bat for the infield even after trading for Willson Contreras, according to the Boston Globe. Among their targets are Cardinals super utility man Brendan Donovan, Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes, and free agents Bo Bichette and Alex Bregman. Bregman spent 2025 with Boston.

The BoSox and Rockies are the only teams to not sign a major-league free agent this offseason, though Boston has made significant trades to get Contreras, Sonny Gray, and Johan Oviedo. They currently have a combination of Romy Gonzalez, Marcelo Mayer, and Nick Sogard in line to play second and third bases, so yeah, there's room for another addition on the infield.

Orioles bring back Eflin

Zach Eflin BAL • SP • #24 ERA 5.93 WHIP 1.42 IP 71.1 BB 13 K 50 View Profile

The O's have re-signed veteran right-hander Zach Eflin to a one-year deal with a mutual option, the team announced late Sunday. Eflin gets a $3 million signing bonus with a $5 million salary in 2026, plus a $2 million buyout on a mutual option for 2027, reports FanSided. That adds up to $10 million guaranteed. There's another $4 million in bonuses tied to games started.

Back trouble and a lat strain limited Eflin, 31, to 14 mostly ineffective starts in 2025. He was a rock solid mid-rotation starter from 2023-24, however, one with a knack for limiting walks and hard contact. Nabbing him for one year and $10 million guaranteed is a nice roll of the dice for an O's team that could still use another starter, but is much improved this offseason.

Angels, Padres, Pirates in on Okamoto

Among the teams interested in Japanese first baseman Kazuma Okamoto are the Angels, Padres, and Pirates, reports BeisbolFR. Okamoto's 45-day posting window closes at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 4. There is some thought he is more likely to hit right away in the big leagues than Munetaka Murakami, who signed a two-year deal worth $34 million with the White Sox last week.

We ranked Okamoto, 29, as the 22nd-best free agent available this offseason. He's spent his entire career with the Yomiuri Giants and hit .322/.411/.581 with 15 home runs in 77 games around an injury to his non-throwing elbow in 2025. Okamoto has played third base most of his career, though he's seen more action at first in recent years, and is expected to stay there long-term.

Heaney retires

Andrew Heaney LAD • RP • #33 ERA 5.52 WHIP 1.38 IP 122.1 BB 40 K 86 View Profile

Veteran left-hander Andrew Heaney announced his retirement on social media over the weekend. "I will miss the game greatly, but all of my experiences and the lasting relationships have made me a better person," Heaney wrote. Now 34, Heaney went 56-72 with a 4.57 ERA in parts of 12 MLB seasons. He started and won Game 4 of the 2023 World Series with the Rangers and also appeared in one regular-season game with the 2025 World Series champion Dodgers.