MLB rumors: All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel is reportedly seeking six-year contract
Kimbrel's unlikely to get a deal that long, however
Now that we're into December and the 2018 Winter Meetings are approaching, rumors involving major free agents will begin to pick up. As such, word has gotten out that free agent closer Craig Kimbrel, most recently of the World Series champion Red Sox, is seeking a six-year contract.
As far as we know, the six-year contract is only Kimbrel's opening ask. Kimbrel says he wants six years, teams will offer three years, and the two sides settle at four or five years. That's usually how these things work. The opening ask is nothing more than a starting point in negotiations. Ask for the moon and adjust down as necessary.
Kimbrel, 30, just wrapped up his eighth full big league season, during which he went 42 for 47 in save chances and pitched to a 2.74 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings. That earned him his third straight (and seventh career) All-Star Game selection. There are some troubling trends, however, as Kimbrel's walk rate jumped from 5.5 percent of batters faced in 2017 to 12.6 percent in 2018. Also, his 1.01 HR/9 in 2018 was a career-high, and he had some high-profile struggles in October.
That said, Kimbrel remains on the very short list of the best relievers in baseball, and never before have bullpens been as important as they are right now. Even if he's slightly diminished relative to his peak, Kimbrel remains very good and can be a lock down ninth inning option for a championship caliber team. The Braves, Cardinals, and Phillies jump to mind as potential landing spots in addition to a return to Boston.
Here, for reference, are the largest reliever contracts in baseball history in terms of average annual value:
- Wade Davis, Rockies: Three years, $52 million ($17.33 million per season)
- Aroldis Chapman, Yankees: Five years, $86 million ($17.2 million per season)
- Kenley Jansen, Dodgers: Five years, $80 million ($16 million per season)
- Mark Melancon, Giants: Four years, $62 million ($15.5 million per season)
- Mariano Rivera, Yankees: Two separate contracts worth $15 million per season
The going rate for a top closer is north of $15 million per season nowadays and chances are Kimbrel will find himself up over $17 million annually a la Davis and Chapman when it's all said and done. The annual salary may not be the concern. It could be the contract length. Can Kimbrel get five years like Chapman or Jansen? Or will he have to settle for three like Davis?
The free agent market offers several potentially more affordable relief options in Andrew Miller, David Robertson, Kelvin Herrera, and Adam Ottavino. They all lack Kimbrel's track record as a long-term closer but, on a rate basis, a case can be made they're all solid bets to be as effective the next two or three years.
