Spring training is two weeks away and the hot stove is as hot as it's been at any point this offseason. The blockbuster Nolan Arenado trade is pending and 27 of our top 60 free agents remain unsigned. Here are Monday's hot stove rumblings.

Angels acquire Cobb in trade with Orioles

Alex Cobb BAL • SP • 17 ERA 4.30 WHIP 1.34 IP 52.1 BB 18 K 38 View Profile

The Los Angeles Angels have acquired veteran right-hander Alex Cobb in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles, according to Dan Connolly and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The entirely of the trade details remain unclear at this time. Cobb, 33, is entering the final year of his four-year, $57 million contract and is owed $15 million.

The Angels are sending infielder Jahmai Jones to the Orioles in the trade, Rosenthal adds. Jones, 23, was the Angels second-round draft pick in 2015. He converted from center fielder to second baseman in 2018, and is ranked as Los Angeles' 11th-best prospect, according to Baseball America.

The Angels have a crowded rotation for next season, but uncertainty remains. Right-hander and two-way player Shohei Ohtani is expected to be a part of the Angels' non-standard, six-man rotation in 2021, but the two-way phenom has thrown just 53 1/3 innings over his three-year MLB career due to injuries (Tommy John, forearm strain, elbow flexor strain) and subsequent setbacks. The remaining starters figure to be Dylan Bundy, Andrew Heaney, Griffin Canning and Jose Quintana.

Over his three seasons with the Orioles, Cobb finished with a 5.10 ERA (5.22 FIP), 1.42 WHIP and 6.1 K/9 in 41 starts. During that stretch, he missed time due to injuries, but struggled with effectiveness when he returned to the mound. Cobb found more success on the mound while he pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays to start his career. From 2011-17, Cobb posted a 3.50 ERA in 115 starts.

Mets make swap with Marlins for right-hander

Jordan Yamamoto MIA • SP • 50 ERA 18.26 WHIP 3 IP 11.1 BB 7 K 13 View Profile

The New York Mets acquired right-hander Jordan Yamamoto in a trade with the Miami Marlins, the teams announced Monday. In exchange for Yamamoto, the Marlins received minor leaguer Federico Polanco. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Mets designated infielder Robel Garcia for assignment.

Yamamoto, 24, was designated for assignment by the Marlins after a rough 2020 season. There is potential after a decent 2019 season (4-5, 4.46 ERA, 82 strikeouts, 15 starts), but he gave up 23 earned runs in just 11 1/3 innings of work during the abbreviated campaign. Most notably, Yamamoto was one of the former Milwaukee prospects included in the 2018 Christian Yelich trade that sent the All-Star to the Brewers.

Polanco, 19, is an infielder whose highest level so far is the Rookie League. He can play shortstop, second and/or third, but likely fits best as a second baseman in the long-term. In two minor-league seasons, Polanco has hit .244/.318/.324 with 20 doubles and 50 RBI.

Several teams interested in Jake Odorizzi

Jake Odorizzi MIN • SP • 12 ERA 6.59 WHIP 1.39 IP 13.2 BB 3 K 12 View Profile

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports on the developing market for free agent right-hander Jake Odorizzi:

Odorizzi, who turns 31 in late March, endured multiple injuries last season (albeit none of them arm injuries), and was ineffective when able to pitch. That said, he has a prior record of success that, as Morosi notes, makes him of interest to a number of aspiring contenders.

Coming into the offseason, we ranked Odorizzi No. 27 among available free agents. Here's what our R.J. Anderson wrote:

"Odorizzi accepted the qualifying offer a year ago, delaying his arrival to the open market by a winter. Alas, he's probably going to have to settle for another one-year pact after making trips to the injured list because of an intercoastal strain, a chest contusion, and a blister. (At least none of them were arm-related?) Odorizzi has never had issues with durability in the past, and has demonstrated that he can be an effective mid-rotation starter on the strength of his fastball and splitter."

Odorizzi is no one's ace, but he's a reasonable solution as a third or fourth starter. He may not land until after Trevor Bauer signs, as hinted at above, and it's possible given last year's difficulties he may not be able to fetch a multi-year deal.