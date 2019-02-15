MLB rumors: Angels in the mix for free agent Mike Moustakas; Yankees, Luis Severino avoid arbitration

It is Feb. 15, which means we're 105 days into the baseball free agency period. Superstar sluggers Bryce Harper and Manny Machado remain free agents.

As teams report for spring training, the hot stove remains relatively cold but in the meantime, we'll be here to round up all the notable rumors and news around baseball. As always, our free-agent tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front.

Let's round up the activity for Friday here.

Yankees, Severino avoid arbitration

The New York Yankees and starting pitcher Luis Severino avoided arbitration by agreeing to a four-year, $40 million deal, according to multiple reports. Severino will be guaranteed $40 million over a four-year contract that includes a club option for a fifth season. The new contract is pending a physical.

The Phillies' recent deal with starting pitcher Aaron Nola created the framework for the Yankees to sign Severino long-term. Nola and the Phillies agreed to a four-year, $45 million contract extension. Severino's deal with New York can max out at $52.25 million over five years. He will give up only one year of free agency -- one fewer than Nola did. If the Yankees exercise the $15 million option, Severino will hit the open market at 29 years old.

Angels enter market for Moustakas

The Los Angeles Angels are entering the market for free-agent third baseman Mike Moustakas, Fancred's Jon Heyman reports. CBS Sports ranked Moustakas No. 19 on our top 50 best free agents available this winter.

#LAAngels are a new (or at least previously unpublicized) team in on Mike Moustakas. Moose is from the LA Valley and has done good work raising $ for fire victims in Cali. Brewers, possibly Padres and Phillies are other possibilities. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 15, 2019

Moustakas, represented by Scott Boras, declined his 2019 option with the Milwaukee Brewers and elected for free agency. The 30-year-old hit the open market for a second consecutive season after splitting time with the Kansas City Royals and Brewers in 2018.

The rumors about Moustakas' landing spot for next season have been patchy this winter. The Padres, Phillies and Brewers have been all rumored to be in the mix for his services in 2019, as Heyman notes. The Angels are still toying around with a few positional players to find an everyday third baseman, so having a player like Moustakas join the club seems to make sense. Zack Cozart, 33, spent some time at second base in 2018 before he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.

In 152 games between the Royals and Brewers last season, Moustakas slashed .251/.315/.459 with 28 home runs and a career-high 95 RBI.

Giants sign Solarte

The San Francisco Giants have added veteran free-agent infielder Yangervis Solarte, pending a physical, The Athletic's Robert Murray reports. Solarte's deal is worth $1.75 million (if he makes the big league club) and includes $250,000 in incentives, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman.

#SFGiants in agreement with free-agent infielder Yangervis Solarte, pending physical, sources tell The Athletic. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) February 15, 2019

Solarte gets 1.75M plus 250K incentives on #SFGiants deal assuming he’s in majors @ByRobertMurray 1st with agreement — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 15, 2019

Solarte, a switch-hitter, had a .226/.277/.378 slash line with the Blue Jays last year. He hit 17 homers, which was more than any Giant. Solarte played third base for the Blue Jays but also has played second, short, first and left. With the Giants, he should have a real chance at making the team as a backup infielder and most likely would become a nice addition to San Francisco's bench.