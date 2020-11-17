While we're not yet in the Full Hot Stove mode of the MLB offseason, we're working our way toward the point at which players begin changing teams via free agency and trade. So to prime the pump for those days and weeks of high winter intrigue, let's quickly round up some of the rumors that are out there on this fine Tuesday. Onward into the muck.

Mets searching for new president of baseball ops, GM

The Mets under new owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson are looking to hire a new president of baseball operations and general manager as they embark upon a new era. Now, some names are beginning to surface in that search. MLB.com's Jon Morosi has a couple:

As noted, Chernoff is Cleveland's GM under baseball ops president Chris Antonetti, and in essence he'd be interviewing for a promotion with the Mets. That's often a requirement in order for a candidate to get permission to interview from his current employer. More:

The Rays have become something of a front-office incubator in recent years thanks to their heavy use of analytics and knack for succeeding despite basement-level payrolls. So it's not surprising to see yet another Tampa Bay exec being considered for a larger role elsewhere. Elsewhere, Morosi also reports that the Mets have been denied permission to interview Brewers president of baseball ops David Stearns, likely because it would be something of a lateral move for Stearns.

No doubt, the Mets would like to move quickly, as Cohen has hinted repeatedly that he intends to be quite active on the free-agent and trade markets this offseason. Getting a new baseball ops department in place would seem to be a necessary first step toward improving the current roster.

Moreno says Angels payroll won't go down for 2021

Angels owner Arte Moreno has been something of a spender in recent years, as his team has tried -- and failed -- to surround generational talent Mike Trout with a worthy supporting cast. Last offseason, Moreno loosened the purse strings for free-agent third baseman Anthony Rendon. While Rendon put up big numbers in his first season with the Halos, the team stumbled to a third straight fourth-place finish and failed to make the playoffs for a sixth straight year.

Those disappointments, however, apparently won't lead to retrenchment:

That's good news, particularly in an offseason that figures to be light on big spenders. Given the money coming off the books, new GM Perry Minasian will have some room in the budget to maneuver. If, however, the Angels are going to be players for top-of-the-line free agents like Trevor Bauer, then Minasian may have to offset with a trade or two. In other words, don't dismiss the possibility of the Angels again landing a big fish on the market.

Epstein steps down as Cubs president

The big news Tuesday was Theo Epstein's decision to step down as Cubs president of baseball operations with one year remaining on his contract. Obviously, the availability of Epstein will be of interest to any team looking for a new front office head honcho, but the 46-year-old strongly hinted that he's going sit out 2021. You can read more here about Epstein's big announcement.