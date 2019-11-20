MLB rumors: Angels, Padres, others chasing Zack Wheeler; Mets eyeing catchers, including Robinson Chirinos

We're working our way toward the meat of the MLB offseason of 2019-20, which means pretty much all the action has yet to transpire. That said, rumors regarding free-agent player and team pairings and potential trades are already circulating, and we're here to get you up to speed on all the scuttle. We also have a rundown of all of the key dates in this year's offseason and our ranking of the top 50 free agents on the market, and here's an explainer on the "luxury tax" and its implications for the winter.

Now here's what's buzzing for Wednesday.

Wheeler market heating up

Outgoing Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler is going into his age-30 season and coming off a solid year in Queens. In a career-high 195 1/3 innings this past season, Wheeler registered an ERA+ of 102 with a K/BB ratio of 3.90. He also boasted an FIP of 3.48. He's made 60 starts over the last two seasons, and Wheeler still boasts excellent stuff. As such, he'll have a healthy market this winter.

Speaking of which, Jon Morosi on MLB Network recently laid out the four leading contenders for Wheeler's services: the Angels, White Sox, Padres, and Twins. All of those pass the smell test. The White Sox and Padres need rotation help if they're going to be surprise contenders in 2020, and the Angels are freshly committed to building a contention-worthy roster around Mike Trout. That starts with an improved rotation. As for the Twins, the reigning AL Central champs are facing significant rotation losses in free agency. Wheeler's certainly not on par with fellow free agents Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg, but he also won't be as expensive.

Mets eyeing catchers

The Mets already have a productive catcher under contract for 2020 in Wilson Ramos. However, they may be looking to add additional depth at the position. Ken Davidoff of The New York Post reports that the Mets have some interest in Robinson Chirinos, who spent last season with the AL-champion Astros.

Chirinos, 35, owns a career OPS+ of 102 and over the last three seasons has a total of 52 home runs in 315 games. In addition to having good pop by positional standards, Chirinos is also a skilled pitch-framer behind the plate. Given that Ramos' defense isn't a strong point, Chirinos could make for a good high-workload backup. Davidoff adds that veteran Drew Butera is also on the Mets' radar, but his inability to hit makes him a less inspiring option.