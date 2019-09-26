MLB rumors: Angels would consider hiring Joe Maddon if he does not stay with Cubs
The Angels have a manager, but the Cubs may be set to part ways with Maddon
If the Cubs part ways with manager Joe Maddon at season's end, then the Angels may have interest in the decorated veteran skipper, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
The Angels of course have a manager in Brad Ausmus, who's under contract through 2021. However, the Angels this season have a disappointing record of 71-87, are in fourth place, and have once again missed the postseason despite the presence of Mike Trout on the roster. As for Maddon, he's in the final year of his contract with the Cubs, and they've been eliminated in the face of high expectations. Yes, Maddon is forever a Cubs legend for guiding the team to the World Series title in 2016, but the front office likely feels the need for a fresh approach (and perhaps lower price tag) in the dugout.
As Rosenthal notes, Maddon would be a natural fit in Anaheim because of his long history with the organization:
Maddon spent 31 years in the Angels' organization, the first 19 as a minor-league catcher, scout, manager and hitting instructor, the final 12 as a major-league coach and two-time interim manager.
Maddon is 65, and it's possible retirement is in his plans should the Cubs move on from him. If he does decide to manage again, however, then the Angels would make for a natural landing spot. Given his success in the dugout -- Maddon has won 1,250 games with the Angels, Rays, and Cubs and a pair of pennants -- he'll likely have his pick of non-Cubs vacancies this winter. The Angels, though, could make for the most comfortable fit.
As for Ausmus, Rick Renteria would surely remind him that getting thrown overboard after one season in favor of Maddon is indeed a thing that happens.
