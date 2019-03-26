MLB rumors: Anthony Rendon unlikely to sign extension with Nationals before Opening Day
Rendon is one of the better third basemen in the game as well as an impending free agent
On Tuesday, Jacob deGrom joined a slew star players to sign an extension in recent weeks. While things can change -- deGrom himself seemed pessimistic over the weekend about inking a new contract before Opening Day -- it doesn't appear that Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon will be joining the ranks ahead of Thursday's season opener.
According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Rendon and the Nationals are not close to a deal:
Rendon, 28, is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason. Over the last three years, he's hit .292/.374/.504 (128 OPS+) while averaging 23 home runs and 146 games played. During that same span, Rendon has accumulated 14 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference, making him the seventh most productive third baseman in the game.
It's worth noting that Rendon is expected to be one of the top free agents available this winter, joining a reduced group that includes Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts and Houston Astros starter Gerrit Cole. Our Mike Axisa has Rendon ranked No. 3 in his list of top free agents next offseason.
Earlier in the winter, Ken Rosenthal reported Rendon was seeking a deal along the lines of the one signed by Astros second baseman Jose Altuve -- or seven years and more than $160 million. Given how star-level players seem to be shying away from free agency, it wouldn't be a surprise if Rendon ends up re-signing before the season ends.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Opening Day: What you need to know
All 30 teams will be back in action on March 28
-
Jacob deGrom deal's implications for MLB
DeGrom is the third ace this week to get a major extension
-
How star extensions hurt MLB free agency
Teams benefit the most from the fear of free agency
-
Players likely to exceed expectations
Who could emerge (or reemerge) as a vital piece in 2019?
-
Disgusting ballpark foods I'd still eat
Exploring some of MLB's new, monstrous concessions and why I'd let them ruin my perfect bo...
-
MLB suspends Baer for domestic dispute
Baer took a leave of absence from the team on March 4 after a disturbing video was made pu...