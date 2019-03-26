MLB rumors: Anthony Rendon unlikely to sign extension with Nationals before Opening Day

On Tuesday, Jacob deGrom joined a slew star players to sign an extension in recent weeks. While things can change -- deGrom himself seemed pessimistic over the weekend about inking a new contract before Opening Day -- it doesn't appear that Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon will be joining the ranks ahead of Thursday's season opener.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Rendon and the Nationals are not close to a deal:

Nats, Anthony Rendon are not close on an extension after talks. Possible talks continue into season but nothing happening before Opening Day. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 26, 2019

Rendon, 28, is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason. Over the last three years, he's hit .292/.374/.504 (128 OPS+) while averaging 23 home runs and 146 games played. During that same span, Rendon has accumulated 14 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference, making him the seventh most productive third baseman in the game.

It's worth noting that Rendon is expected to be one of the top free agents available this winter, joining a reduced group that includes Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts and Houston Astros starter Gerrit Cole. Our Mike Axisa has Rendon ranked No. 3 in his list of top free agents next offseason.

Earlier in the winter, Ken Rosenthal reported Rendon was seeking a deal along the lines of the one signed by Astros second baseman Jose Altuve -- or seven years and more than $160 million. Given how star-level players seem to be shying away from free agency, it wouldn't be a surprise if Rendon ends up re-signing before the season ends.