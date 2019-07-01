MLB rumors: Astros interested in trade for Tigers' Matt Boyd, but unwilling to deal Kyle Tucker
Boyd is under team control through the 2022 season and should continue to draw interest from contenders
Over the weekend, word surfaced the Detroit Tigers had discussed left-handed starter Matthew Boyd with the New York Yankees. The current state of those talks is unknown, but this much was clear: the Tigers were anchoring by asking for young infielder Gleyber Torres in return. League sources have informed CBS Sports that the Tigers are also making big asks for Nicholas Castellanos, who would appear to have a limited market. With each passing report, concerning Boyd or otherwise, it seems the Tigers are aiming for the moon this deadline.
Consider a report on Monday from MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi, in which he suggests the Tigers would want outfield prospect Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros for Boyd:
Tucker, 22, struggled in a 28-game stint in the majors last season. He's yet to appear in the Show this year, but he's hit .274/.348/.606 with 24 home runs in 76 Triple-A games this season. The belief among scouts is he'll develop into a middle-of-the-order caliber bat in due time.
It's unclear if the Astros would move Tucker in a deal for anyone. Though Houston has a surplus of outfielders, both Josh Reddick and Michael Brantley will be free agents after next season, with George Springer following after 2021. Keeping Tucker would be a sensible strategy.
Whether Houston makes Tucker available or not, they figure to continue shopping for rotation help. In addition to Lance McCullers Jr., who is out for the season, the Astros are currently without Brad Peacock and Corbin Martin. Top prospect Forrest Whitley is also out injured. Houston has toggled through various other young options -- Jose Urquidy will become the latest Astros pitcher to debut come Tuesday -- without finding one to their liking.
Boyd, who is under team control through 2022, would represent a potential long-term fit.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who got snubbed from MLB All-Star Game?
Who were some of the players with an All-Star case who didn't make it?
-
MLB sets monthly HR record... again
MLB players homered 1,142 times during the month of June
-
Who should start All-Star Game for AL?
Who will throw the first pitch of the 2019 Midsummer Classic?
-
Top Picks: The three best MLB bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
HR Derby tracker: Who's in, who's out?
Here is the latest on the 2019 Home Run Derby field
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for July 1
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today