MLB rumors: Astros interested in trade for Tigers' Matt Boyd, but unwilling to deal Kyle Tucker

Over the weekend, word surfaced the Detroit Tigers had discussed left-handed starter Matthew Boyd with the New York Yankees. The current state of those talks is unknown, but this much was clear: the Tigers were anchoring by asking for young infielder Gleyber Torres in return. League sources have informed CBS Sports that the Tigers are also making big asks for Nicholas Castellanos, who would appear to have a limited market. With each passing report, concerning Boyd or otherwise, it seems the Tigers are aiming for the moon this deadline.

Consider a report on Monday from MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi, in which he suggests the Tigers would want outfield prospect Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros for Boyd:

#Astros have interest in Matthew Boyd but source says they are indicating (for now, at least) that they won’t put Kyle Tucker in the deal. #Tigers asked for Tucker in the Verlander talks, too, and received a similar response from Jeff Luhnow. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 1, 2019

Tucker, 22, struggled in a 28-game stint in the majors last season. He's yet to appear in the Show this year, but he's hit .274/.348/.606 with 24 home runs in 76 Triple-A games this season. The belief among scouts is he'll develop into a middle-of-the-order caliber bat in due time.

It's unclear if the Astros would move Tucker in a deal for anyone. Though Houston has a surplus of outfielders, both Josh Reddick and Michael Brantley will be free agents after next season, with George Springer following after 2021. Keeping Tucker would be a sensible strategy.

Whether Houston makes Tucker available or not, they figure to continue shopping for rotation help. In addition to Lance McCullers Jr., who is out for the season, the Astros are currently without Brad Peacock and Corbin Martin. Top prospect Forrest Whitley is also out injured. Houston has toggled through various other young options -- Jose Urquidy will become the latest Astros pitcher to debut come Tuesday -- without finding one to their liking.

Boyd, who is under team control through 2022, would represent a potential long-term fit.