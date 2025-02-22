While it's only February, this is the first weekend with a full slate of (spring training) baseball games. It certainly feels like spring is in the air. The 2025 Major League Baseball season is actually less than a month away, given that the Cubs and Dodgers square off for two games in Japan on March 18-19.

There might be some drama brewing in the AL Central, as a possible Twins owner has become a possible White Sox owner. Full story here.

In other news ...

Astros, Arenado talks back on?

Back in December, news broke that the Cardinals and Astros agreed to a trade that would have sent All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado to Houston. Arenado used his no-trade rights to veto the deal and both sides moved on. They appear to be circling back, though.

The Astros have "renewed their interest" in Arenado, who "could now be willing to waive his no-trade clause" for a deal to the Astros, according to MLB.com.

It's a bit shocking to see this level of reversal now during spring training. The Astros ended up trading for third baseman Isaac Paredes in the deal that sent Kyle Tucker to the Cubs. There was still flexibility, but then the Astros signed Christian Walker to play first base. It looked like the Astros' infield was set.

In the midst of the talks to possibly re-sign Alex Bregman, however, word was that the Astros might move Jose Altuve to the outfield, which would then allow Paredes to shift to second base and open up third. This means there would be room for Arenado to play third in this alignment.

Arenado is set to make $32 million this season, though the Rockies are still handling $5 million of that and presumably the Cardinals would pay some of the remaining amount down as well. He then makes $27 million next season (again, the Rockies are paying $5 million of that) and $15 million in 2027.

As a 33-year-old last season, Arenado hit .272/.325/.394 (101 OPS+) with 16 homers, 71 RBI and 2.5 WAR.

Could Anthony Rizzo retire?

Anthony Rizzo is 35 years old and remains unsigned. He wants to keep playing, but also realizes it might not be a possibility. Via The Athletic:

"I've definitely thought about it. I think I have a lot to give to the game still. "But at the same time, if teams are not going to want to pay a few million dollars for veterans, I've seen it the last 10 years of my career. It's what happens to the older guys. They kind of get squeezed. You've seen it happen more and more. I'm not naive to it. It could be it."

Issues stemming from a concussion in 2023 and then a fractured forearm last season cost Rizzo a significant amount of time while on the injured list. In his 92 games last year with the Yankees, he hit .228/.301/.335 (81 OPS+) with just eight home runs. He hit 32 homers in 2022 with a 130 OPS+, so he isn't too far removed from being greatly productive at the plate.

There aren't really any likely contending teams out there with a glaring need for a lefty bat, especially in this era when everyone carries 13 pitchers. Rizzo has a limited enough skill set that he's dead weight for most rosters. If there were an extra spot, certainly someone would pony up for a player with his pedigree and playoff experience.

Rizzo has played in parts of 14 seasons, having hit .261/.361/.467 (123 OPS+) with 338 doubles, 303 homers and 965 RBI. He's a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glover and World Series champion. He's played in the playoffs eight different years, three times for the Yankees and five for the Cubs.

Brewers OF Perkins out 3-4 weeks

Brewers center fielder Blake Perkins has suffered a fracture in his shin after fouling a pitch off himself in batting practice. The tough-luck injury will cost him 3-4 weeks, according to manager Pat Murphy (via MLB.com).

Perkins, 28, hit .240/.316/.332 (81 OPS+) last season, but he's an outstanding defender and baserunner. He stole 23 bases and posted 1.8 WAR.

With Perkins out, the Brewers will cover the outfield with Jackson Chourio (RF), Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick, Caleb Durbin and Brewers Hicklen, but Manuel Margot could also see an increase in playing time. Christian Yelich remains an outfield option, but given his history of injuries, particularly the back injury that ended his 2024 season, he would be best served to mostly be a designated hitter.