Major League Baseball's exhibition season will get underway on Thursday. As such, teams have all the reason in the world to wrap up their offseason additions as soon as possible. Below, CBS Sports has compiled all of Wednesday's most notable news, rumors, and moves for your convenience.

Astros sign Rodgers as Altuve gains experience in outfield

The Astros have agreed to a minor-league deal with Gold Glove-winning second baseman Brendan Rodgers, according to KPRC2's Ari Alexander. Rodgers won his only piece of hardware back in 2022, when he tallied more than 20 Defensive Runs Saved, per Baseball Reference's measurements.

Rodgers, 28, was non-tendered by the Rockies earlier this winter after posting a 94 OPS+ in 2024. He was once ranked as a top-25 prospect in the sport for four consecutive years by Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, and MLB. Rodgers hasn't quite lived up to those expectations, but his addition is nonetheless notable based on some other recent developments with Houston's roster.

Indeed, incumbent second baseman Jose Altuve has already taken fly balls in left field this spring, and manager Joe Espada has indicated Altuve could bounce between positions. "I'm not going to share the plan with you yet because this is going to be an everyday thing," Espada told reporters. "[Altuve] will play some second base. Right now, it's one day at a time. I want to get some feedback from him before we discuss where we're going to go next, but he will play some second base."

Mauricio Dubon figures to see action at the keystone on days when Altuve is in left, at least to start the season, but it stands to reason Rodgers could work himself into the picture with a strong showing this spring. The Astros, after letting Alex Bregman leave in free agency, have signed Christian Walker to play first base and acquired third baseman Isaac Paredes in the Kyle Tucker trade.