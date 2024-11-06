Major League Baseball's offseason has arrived, and that can mean only one thing: it's time for the rumor mill to commence operation for the winter ahead. Below, CBS Sports has compiled all of the Wednesday's most notable news, notes, and moves.

Third base is 'biggest priority' for Astros

The Astros could well lose third baseman and franchise mainstay Alex Bregman through free agency. Predictably, general manager Dana Brown is aware that he'll need to focus his energy on the position one way or another.

"Our biggest priority is third base, without a doubt," Brown told reporters, including the Houston Chronicle. "We'd love to have Alex Bregman back. It's our biggest priority."

Brown added that he's had "productive" conversations about reaching a new agreement with Bregman's agent Scott Boras. Of course, he also added that the Astros aren't comfortable handing out contracts that exceed six or seven years -- a stance that could end up factoring into their chances of retaining the star infielder.

Could Adames change positions?

Free-agent shortstop Willy Adames is willing to change positions "if he gets a strong offer from a team in position to win," according to The Athletic.

It only makes sense for Adames, 29, to keep his options open -- the more teams he has interested in him, regardless of position, the better he'll be able to leverage those squads against one another in pursuit of the best possible deal.

At the same time, it would qualify as a surprise if Adames opens next season at any position other than shortstop. He's considered the best free agent at that position, and there are enough clubs seeking help at the six that one figures to win the bidding.

Angels to add Hendricks

The Angels are nearing an agreement on a one-year deal with veteran righty Kyle Hendricks, according to 670 The Score. Hendricks, 34, is a former ERA title winner who posted a 5.92 ERA (67 ERA+) and a 2.02 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 29 appearances during the 2024 season. He had previously spent his entire big-league career with the Cubs, though he was originally drafted by the Rangers back in 2011.

Mariners unlikely to spend big

Don't count on the Mariners making a splash in free agency, according to The Athletic.

While Seattle intends to pursue offensive help, particularly on the infield, "a contract of $100 million-plus for any free agent probably is outside their budget," Ken Rosenthal reports.

The Mariners ranked 21st in the majors in runs scored this past season. They did, however, check in at 12th in the majors in wRC+, a FanGraphs-based statistic that adjusts for the team's ballpark, among other factors.