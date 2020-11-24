Tuesday morning brought relatively big news on the MLB Hot Stove, which has actually been very cold all offseason so far. The Braves signed All-Star starting pitcher Charlie Morton to a one-year, $15 million deal. Perhaps fittingly, two of the biggest rumors here on the same day are at least indirectly related to the move. Let's do a quick rumors roundup.

Rays open to trading Snell

The Rays declined a $15 million option on Morton and they might be sticking to their money-saving ways with another starting pitcher. Though they aren't "actively shopping" him, they are open to trading 2018 Cy Young winner Blake Snell, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The last we saw of Snell, he was being controversially removed from Game 6 of the World Series, only to see the bullpen blow the lead just a few batters later. Will that be the lasting image of him in a Rays uniform?

Snell, a 27-year-old lefty, was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA (131 ERA+) and 63 strikeouts in 50 innings last season. He made six playoff starts, pitching to a 3.03 ERA. In his 10 World Series innings, he only allowed four hits while striking out 18.

It could be argued this is the optimal time for the Rays to trade Snell. He's set to make $11.1 million next season, $13.1 million in 2022 and $16.6 million in 2023 (there are Cy Young vote escalators as well). Though his upside is huge, he hasn't worked deep into games since 2018 -- and even then, it was mostly in the first half.

Expect every team with hopes of contending in the near future to at least have a conversation with the Rays front office on Snell.

Mets expect to be aggressive

Also, in light of the Morton news, there's this nugget on the Braves' NL East rival Mets:

Multiple players from free agents George Springer, J.T. Realmuto, Trevor Bauer and trade candidate Francisco Lindor? That has to be music to the ears of Mets fans.

The Mets absolutely have needs behind the plate and in the rotation behind ace Jacob deGrom, so perhaps Realmuto and Bauer are the top priorities. But it would be awfully hard to pass on Springer if in the market and trading for Lindor also would make sense.

Perhaps the main, overarching point here is to get used to this new normal under Steve Cohen as the owner: The Mets are going to be involved in rumors for most big names in play moving forward.

Reds open to moving Gray

In news somewhat unrelated to the Morton signing, the Reds are open to the idea of trading starter Sonny Gray, though it doesn't sound at all like they are actively shopping him or anything. Weighing their options would be more accurate, according to the report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic:

Rival clubs report the Reds are open to moving Gray, whose recent performance and affordable contract make him more appealing than most of their players. As teams do with all trade possibilities, the Reds are gauging what they might get in return, and weighing how they might reallocate their savings.

Gray, a 30-year-old right-hander, is a two-time All-Star who resurrected his career in Cincinnati after a sub-par stint with the Yankees. In his 11 starts last season, he was 5-3 with a 3.70 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 56 innings. He was 5-1 with a 1.94 ERA through August and then he dealt with back issues and poor performance in September. He finished seventh in Cy Young voting in 2019.

Gray is owed $10,166,667 in both 2021 and 2022 before a $12 million club option in 2023. Given the market for starting pitching and Gray's upside while he's still in his prime years, this is a very affordable deal for teams in need to rotation help. It's just a matter of sending the Reds back the pieces to get the deal done. Presumably, with the Reds' window of contention open, they'd want immediate MLB help back and not prospects from the lower levels of the minors.