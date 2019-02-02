MLB rumors: Blake Treinen gets record reliever raise in arbitration; Dodgers chose A.J. Pollock for defense

We are now in February and that means we are in a month that will feature real live baseball. Spring training camps open across Arizona and Florida in about a week and a half, and in three weeks Cactus League and Grapefruit Leagues will begin. Hooray for that. This offseason has been a bore.

At the moment 13 of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, including the top two, three of the top seven, and six of the top 20. We're going to keep track of the day's hot stove rumblings right here in this handy post. Make sure you check back often for updates throughout the day.

Treinen gets record reliever raise in arbitration

View Profile Blake Treinen OAK • RP • 39 ERA .78 WHIP .83 IP 80.1 BB 21 K 100

Oakland A's closer Blake Treinen won his arbitration case, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Treinen will make $6.4 million in 2019, a record $4.25 million raise for a second-time arbitration eligible reliever. The A's had submitted a bid of $5.6 million. Treinen becomes Oakland's fourth-highest paid player after Khris Davis ($16.5 million), Stephen Piscotty ($7 million) and Joakim Soria ($6.5 million).

Last season, Treinen achieved his first All-Star appearance and a 6th place finish in Cy Young voting. The 30-year-old right-hander emerged as one of the best relievers in 2018, notching 38 saves, nine wins and and a career-best 0.78 ERA. Treinen also was the first pitcher in major-league history to save 30 games, compile an ERA under 1.00 and strikeout 100 batters.

Dodgers chose Pollock over Harper for defense

The Dodgers signed free agent center fielder A.J. Pollock instead of Bryce Harper because of his defensive contributions and the way he "balances" the team's lineup as a right-handed hitter, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers and Pollock agreed to a four-year, $55 million contract. L.A. and Harper had been connected many times this offseason, even going back to the regular season. After the Dodgers salary-clearing trade with the Reds, it really seemed like Harper might be the free agent that Los Angeles was finally going to break the bank for.

More from Rosenthal re: why the Dodgers went with Pollock:

The Dodgers' big outfield addition, free-agent center fielder A.J. Pollock, is a better defender than Harper and, as a right-handed hitter, better balances the team's lineup. At a maximum of $60 million over five years, Pollock also will be less expensive than Harper, perhaps by hundreds of millions. The Dodgers, unlike most clubs, do not need Harper to boost attendance or enhance their local TV appeal ... And, like other clubs, they had reservations about Harper's defense and consistency, as well as his desired length of contract. Teams generally find better values on corner outfielders than they do on other players. Harper, obviously, is better than most corner outfielders, but the Dodgers did not necessarily see him as the right player for, say, a 10-year commitment.

Harper's defensive efforts have fluctuated greatly from season to season, giving reason for Los Angeles' concern. His -12 outs above average was fifth-lowest last season. And while the defensive metrics are not a perfect representation of Harper's defensive abilities, his defense in 2018 can still be said to have been the worst of his career.

The 31-year-old Pollock, who ranked No. 4 on our list of top free agents this winter, authored a .257/.316/.484 batting line with 21 home runs in 113 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018. He's played in only 469 of 810 possible games the last five years due to various injuries. But it does appear that when healthy, Pollock will be a mainstay in center field for the Dodgers.

Pujols likely to be ready for spring training

View Profile Albert Pujols LAA • 1B • 5 BA .245 R 50 HR 19 RBI 64 SB 1

Albert Pujols is making progress after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee last year, and the Angels believe he'll be ready for the start of spring training, general manager Billy Eppler tells Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. Here's what Eppler said about the Angels slugger:

Albert is progressing well. He's been hitting and increasing his weight training. He's been hitting for a while now. Based on that, we're very optimistic that the next stage for him is when we get out on the field and start moving around a little bit more, and then incorporating at-bats in games and how he responds.

Pujols, 39, hit .245/.289/.411 with 19 homers, 20 doubles and 64 RBI in 117 games in 2018. He'll split time at first base and designated hitter with Justin Bour and Shohei Ohtani (once he returns from Tommy John) in 2019.

Pujols is under contract through the 2021 season after signing a 10-year, $240 million deal before 2012.