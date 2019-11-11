MLB rumors: Blockbuster trade seems likely this offseason; Gerrit Cole leads Phillies' wish list

We've just dipped our toes into the MLB offseason of 2019-20, which means pretty much all the action has yet to transpire. That said, rumors regarding free agent player and team pairings and potential trades are already circulating, and we're here to get you up to speed on all the scuttle. We also have a rundown of all of the key dates in this year's offseason and our ranking of the top 50 free agents on the market, and here's an explainer on the "luxury tax" and its implications for the winter. Now here's what's buzzing for Monday.

This offseason will probably bring a blockbuster trade

Most of the focus seems to be on free agent comings and goings this time of year, but the trade market is also percolating as we head deeper into the winter. Speaking of which, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports that, according to multiple league execs he's spoken to, at least one of three star players will be trade this offseason. Those three players are Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, and Cubs third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant. This is fully in keeping with what our own R.J. Anderson recently reported.

The Red Sox are angling to get under the luxury tax threshold, and since DH J.D. Martinez declined to use his opt-out, they may need to move a big contract in order to meet that goal. Betts numbers among the very best players in baseball and is still just 27 years of age. He's going into this walk year, and he's due for a big raise in arbitration over his 2019 salary of $20 million. Suffice it to say, Betts with his broad base of skills -- he produces at the plate while also adding big value in the field and on the bases -- would make any team better.

As for Lindor, the Cleveland shortstop is a rare-for-the-position blend of defensive excellence and power at the dish. He turns 26 later this week, so his figures to flash peak skills for some time. As well, Lindor isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2021 season, and those two years of team control in tandem with his on-field excellence mean the asking price will be high.

Bryant, meantime, could be moved as part of the Cubs' desire to shake things up coming off a disappointing third-place finish in 2019. Bryant, who turns 28 in January, is a top-shelf mix of power and patience with the bat, and he's capable of manning third and the outfield corners. Presumably, he's not eligible for free agency until after the 2021 season, but before we know that for sure his service time grievance must be settled.

Phillies to go hard after Cole

Hard-throwing, high-spin rate Gerrit Cole will be the most coveted starting pitcher on the free agent market this season, and he's a candidate to sign the biggest contract for a pitcher ever. He's an elite strikeout pitcher, he's topped 200 innings in four of the last five seasons, and since joining the Astros prior to the 2018 season he's authored a stellar ERA+ of 164.

No surprise, then, that the Phillies are expected to be among Cole's most aggressive suitors. Here's this from Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer:

Cole headlines an enticing class of free-agent pitchers that will have the Phillies' attention. GM Matt Klentak, according to a source, is heading to Scottsdale with an offseason plan that centers around pitching. The Phillies neglected their starting rotation last winter, only for it to finish with a 4.64 ERA and one starter -- Aaron Nola -- who made at least 10 starts and posted an ERA better than 4.00.

The Phillies have a new manager in Joe Girardi, and last winter's big acquisitions -- Bryce Harper, Jean Segura, and Andrew McCutchen, among others -- return for 2020. The club was already heavily committed to contending in 2019, but despite their efforts they wound up in fourth place in the NL East. As Breen notes, rotation improvements are in order, and Cole quite obviously is the best path toward a better rotation. That said, the Phillies are likely to have plenty of competition for his services. The Angels and Yankees, for instance, are also thought to have designs on the right-hander.

Kendrick drawing interest

Despite being 36 years of age, infielder/outfielder Howie Kendrick is coming off the best season of his career at the plate (142 OPS+ with 17 home runs in 121 games). The free agent veteran can also play first, second, third, and the outfield corners. Throw in his importance to the champion Nationals, and Kendrick's going to have a market. Speaking of which, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic tweets that the Reds figure to be among those keeping tabs on Kendrick. As well, Rosenthal, citing reports from Brittany Ghiroli also of The Athletic, names the Rays and Marlins as also having interest in Kendrick.

Tigers still willing to move Boyd

Detroit lefty Matthew Boyd was the subject of many a trade rumor leading up to the July 31 trade deadline this year. The Tigers, however, opted to hang onto Boyd. Unfortunately for them, Boyd's performance in the second half collapsed across all levels. It's entirely possible the Tigers have missed their chance to get a healthy return for the 28-year-old starter. Even so, Jon Morosi reports that the Tigers are expected to shop Boyd this winter in the hopes of landing a hitter who's ready to contribute right now or close to it. For that to happen, some pitching-starved team is going to need to find something sustainable in Boyd's first-half performance. Failing that, the Tigers probably let the window close when it comes to getting a big return for Boyd.