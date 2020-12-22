Christmas is less than one week away and we're still waiting for the first significant free agent signing of the offseason. Only 10 of our top 60 free agents have signed, including only five of the top 25. Here are the latest hot stove rumblings.

Blue Jays a significant player for LeMahieu

DJ LeMahieu NYY • 2B • 26 BA .364 R 41 HR 10 RBI 27 SB 3 View Profile

The Blue Jays have emerged as a "significant player" for free agent infielder DJ LeMahieu, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan. Over the weekend it was reported LeMahieu is seeking a five-year deal worth $125 million. Seems like the Yankees leaked LeMahieu's asking price to scare away other teams, and LeMahieu's camp responded by saying a key AL East rival has interest.

The Yankees have made it clear LeMahieu is their top priority, and when the Yankees let it be known a free agent is their top priority, they usually get their man. LeMahieu wants to return to New York and the Yankees want him back. Unless another team comes in with an offer that's too good to be true, it seems like only a matter of time until they reunite. For now, both sides are posturing.

Royals interested in Wainwright

Adam Wainwright STL • SP • 50 ERA 3.15 WHIP 1.05 IP 65.2 BB 15 K 54 View Profile

The Royals have interest in free agent righty Adam Wainwright, according to MLB.com's Jon Morosi. Wainwright and Kansas City manager Mike Matheny of course know each other from their days with the Cardinals. The Royals have been among the most active teams in baseball this winter, signing four free agents to MLB contracts (Greg Holland, Mike Minor, Carlos Santana, Michael Taylor).

Wainwright, 39, had an excellent 2020 season and he remains effective as a curveball heavy starter who limits hard contact more than he racks up strikeouts. The Royals already have six starters for five spots (Mike, Kris Bubic, Danny Duffy, Jake Junis, Brad Keller, Brady Singer), though adding a veteran rotation leader is never a bad idea, plus Bubic could use a little more minor league seasoning.

Giants sign Brebbia

John Brebbia RP •

The Giants have signed righty John Brebbia to a one-year contract, the team announced. Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports the deal is worth $800,000. Brebbia had Tommy John surgery in June and will miss most of 2021 rehabbing. He will remain under team control as an arbitration-eligible player in 2022 and 2023, however.

Brebbia, 30, has been sneaky effective the last few years, throwing 175 innings with a 3.14 ERA and 10.2 K/9 with St. Louis. He's an analytics darling thanks to his spin rates as well. San Francisco will pay Brebbia to rehab in 2021 and they'll look to benefit in 2022 and 2023, when they figure to be in better position to contend.