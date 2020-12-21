In 2019 and especially here in 2020, maybe we need to reconsider calling the offseason rumor mill in Major League Baseball the "hot stove." Barely anything has happened at all and it's Dec. 21. It doesn't sound like anything of substance will be happening until we get to 2021, either. Absolutely nothing about this is "hot." Perhaps things change once the vaccine has been distributed widely across the countries and owners get a better grip on what the 2021 season will look like, but for now, we're left grasping at straws.

With that in mind, here are Monday's rumors for the MLB offseason.

Blue Jays, Mets in on Springer

The Blue Jays and Mets are the two clubs most strongly connected to free-agent center fielder George Springer, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN.com.

Springer, 31, is a career .270/.361/.491 (131 OPS+) hitter who is very comfortable in the leadoff spot. The three-time All-Star has finished as high as seventh in MVP voting and won the 2017 World Series MVP. He has 19 homers in 63 postseason games, including four in his 13 playoff games last year. During the regular season, he hit .265/.359/.540 (140 OPS+) with 14 homers, 32 RBI and 37 runs in 51 games.

The Mets make sense here because they are aggressively moving this offseason when few others are. They have a full outfield, but Springer is an upgrade over Brandon Nimmo in center.

The Blue Jays are one of the few contending-level teams who appear to be in good shape financially, due to having so much young and, as such, inexpensive talent. A Springer signing might mean they want to trade Randal Grichuk, but, again, he's an upgrade.

Reds shopping Suarez?

The rough offseason for Reds fans appears to be continuing. They've already traded closer Raisel Iglesias and it's getting worse. Not only does it seem likely they lose Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer, but Sonny Gray has been rumored as being on the trade block. Sunday, fellow frontline starter Luis Castillo's name was mentioned in trade talk.

And now? MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports third baseman Eugenio Suarez is "out there and being talked about in potential trades."

Suarez joins Kris Bryant and Nolan Arenado as big-name third baseman possibly being involved in trade talks this offseason. Suarez, 29, hit .202/.312/.470 with 15 homers last season, but he hit .277 with a 134 OPS+ combined in the previous two years. He clubbed 49 homers in 2019. He's currently on a seven-year, $66 million deal that runs through 2024 with a $15 million club option for 2025.

Cubs willing to listen on Darvish

Heyman reports that Cubs ace Yu Darvish "seems out there in trade talks, but it may be an example of a willingness to consider anything." That is to say, the Cubs aren't necessarily shopping or even thinking about trying to deal Darvish, but they are willing to listen to what kinds of offers they would get.

Darvish is coming off a runner-up Cy Young finish after going 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 93 strikeouts against 13 unintentional walks in 76 innings. He has three years and $59 million left on his deal with the Cubs.

Padres, Royals in on Profar

The Padres and Royals are the two teams pursuing free agent utility man Jurickson Profar, both Passan and Heyman report. Profar, 27, hit .278/.343/.428 (113 OPS+) with the Padres last season. He had seven homers and seven steals while seeing time mostly at left field and second base, but also appearing at first base, right field and center field.