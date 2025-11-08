It has been one week since the Dodgers beat the Blue Jays in a thrilling Game 7 to capture their second straight World Series. We're still waiting for the offseason's first significant move, but now that qualifying offers have been issued, that should come soon. Here are the latest hot stove nuggets now that Munetaka Murakami has been posted for MLB teams.

Blue Jays want to re-sign Bichette

Bo Bichette TOR • SS • #11 BA 0.311 R 78 HR 18 RBI 94 SB 4 View Profile

Not surprisingly, the Blue Jays want to re-sign star shortstop Bo Bichette, GM Ross Atkins told reporters (via Sportsnet). Atkins added that Toronto has a "good bit of versatility" on its infield in case Bichette signs elsewhere. We ranked Bichette as the third best free agent available this offseason and project him to receive a seven-year contract worth $189 million.

The Blue Jays could play Andrés Giménez at short, Addison Barger at third, and Ernie Clement at second should Bichette leave, though they would be losing a significant bat and a beloved homegrown player. Still only 27, Bichette is one of the youngest free agents on the market this offseason. He posted a 120 OPS+ for the sixth time in seven MLB seasons in 2025.

Padres expected to extend Preller

Padres POBO A.J. Preller is expected to sign a contract extension in the coming days, reports The Athletic. San Diego will introduce new manager Craig Stammen at a press conference Monday and Preller's extension should be finalized by then. Preller, 48, has been the club's lead baseball operations executive since August 2014. The Padres have been to the postseason four times in the last six seasons after reaching the postseason five times in the franchise's first 51 years.

Braves re-sign Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco ATL • SP • #59 ERA 7.09 WHIP 1.71 IP 45.2 BB 17 K 34 View Profile

The Braves have re-signed veteran righty Carlos Carrasco to a minor-league contract, according to Baseball America. Now 38, Carrasco made three ineffective starts for Atlanta this past season after beginning the year with the Yankees. He is far removed from his prime -- Carrasco has a 5.50 ERA since 2021 -- though the Braves continue to value him as a depth starter, and Carrasco wants to continue playing, so the two sides reunited early this offseason.