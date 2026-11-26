The pre-Thanksgiving, pre-lockout free agent frenzy arrived this week. Four of our top five, five of our top 10, and 20 of our top 50 free agents have already signed. You can be sure many more will come off the board between now and the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1. The pitching market in particular has really moved.

Everyone is trying to squeeze in last minute signings and trades, and there could be a few deals on Thanksgiving. The hot stove pauses for no holiday. Here now are the Turkey Day rumors and moves.

Blue Jays will focus on offense

After landing Kaima Taira for five years and $80 million, the Blue Jays are expected to focus on adding offense, according to The Athletic. Toronto is not closing the door on adding more arms -- they remain engaged in the pitching market and have been connected to top free agent reliever Adrian Morejon -- but, with Taira aboard, offense is the greater priority moving forward.

The Blue Jays ranked dead last in runs and home runs in 2026. Catcher (Alejandro Kirk), first base (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.), and third base (Kazuma Okamoto) are the only positions Toronto can reasonably bank on above-average offense, and that's only if Vlad Jr. rebounds from his awful season. The Blue Jays need at least a corner outfielder. A second baseman wouldn't hurt either.

Cardinals have interest in Bieber, Imanaga, Mize

The Cardinals have checked in on free agent starters Shota Imanaga and Casey Mize, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. They've also touched base with Shane Bieber. All three are among our top 50 free agents. Imanaga in particular has been a popular free agent. He's been linked to several contenders and is plenty familiar with the NL Central given his time with the rival Cubs.

Kyle Leahy, Quinn Mathews, Michael McGreevy, and Andre Pallante are penciled into rotation spots next year. Matthew Liberatore is still around, as is Richard Fitts for depth. St. Louis could use a veteran starter to help cover innings as they wait for top prospects Liam Doyle, Jurrangelo Cijntje, and Tekoah Roby to arrive. Someone to fill the role Dustin May filled in 2026, basically.

Nationals, Twins add relievers

Two 2027 postseason hopefuls added bullpen help late Wednesday evening. The Nationals agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with lefty A.J. Puk, reports ESPN. There's an additional $2.5 million in incentives. Puk has not appeared in an MLB game since April 2025 due to UCL surgery and a shoulder capsule strain. Clearly, Washington expects him to be healthy in 2027.

The Twins, meanwhile, signed righty Kevin Ginkel, Puk's former teammate with the Diamondbacks, to a two-year deal worth $18 million, according to MLB.com. Ginkel, 33 in March, had a 5.01 ERA with Arizona over the last two years, though his under-the-hood indicators are much more promising. He'll join Yoendrys Gómez and Jeff Hoffman in Minnesota's late-inning mix.