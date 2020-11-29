Thanksgiving has passed and the four weeks between now and Christmas are typically the busiest of the offseason. Only five of our top 60 free agents have signed thus far. It shouldn't be too long before more start coming off the board. Here are the latest hot stove rumblings.

Blue Jays after outfielders Brantley, Springer

The Blue Jays are pursuing free agent outfielders Michael Brantley and George Springer, reports Sportsnet's Shi Davidi. Davidi says the two sides have "progressed beyond just talking," which indicates some level of seriousness. That does not mean a deal with either player is imminent, however. Davidi notes Springer is a better fit given Brantley's defensive limitations, though Brantley's lefty bat better complements the lineup.

Michael Brantley HOU • LF • 23 BA .300 R 24 HR 5 RBI 22 SB 2 View Profile

George Springer HOU • CF • 4 BA .265 R 37 HR 14 RBI 32 SB 1 View Profile

Toronto is one of the few teams with money to spend this offseason and while its incumbent outfield unit is solid (Randal Grichuk, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Teoscar Hernandez), there is always room for improvement, and the DH spot is available. The Blue Jays have already been active this winter, re-signing Robbie Ray to a one-year deal in the offseason's very first free agent signing. They are expected to add more pitching as well.

Brewers seeking upgrades at first and third base

After finishing 27th in runs per game this past season, the Brewers are seeking offensive improvement this offseason, particularly at first and third bases, president of baseball operations David Stearns told The Athletic's Will Sammon. Milwaukee's first and third basemen combined to hit a weak .215/.292/.386 in 2020. Here's what Stearns told Sammon:

"We've had dialogue to date across acquisition avenues, whether that's trade or free agency, but we're not particularly close to answering any questions like that," Stearns said. "I think what is clear is our production at first base and third base has to improve. That, we know. Whether that can come from internal sources or external sources are some of the questions we're continuing to talk through, evaluate and then determine the best course of action."

Waiver claim Daniel Vogelbach quickly became a cult hero in Milwaukee -- he hit .328 with four homers in 19 games with the Brewers -- and is penciled in as the starter at first base. The Brewers declined Jedd Gyorko's option and Luis Urias is currently in line to start at the hot corner. As always with Milwaukee, lower cost free agents like Marwin Gonzalez and Brad Miller are more likely than big name additions like DJ LeMahieu or Kris Bryant.

Several teams after Straily

The Angels, Giants, and Reds are among the teams pursuing free agent righty Dan Straily, reports Sportsgrid's Craig Mish. Straily, 32 next week, had a dominant season with the Lotte Giants in Korea in 2020, pitching to a 2.50 ERA with 205 strikeouts in 194 2/3 innings. Mish says Straily will decide between returning to MLB and staying in Korea in the coming days.

Straily has always been an analytics darling thanks to his high spin rates, though during his last stint in MLB, he allowed 53 runs and 22 home runs in only 47 2/3 innings with the Orioles in 2019. From 2016-18, he threw 495 1/3 innings with a 4.05 ERA with the Reds and Marlins, which is essentially league average production. League average starters have value and any team that believes Straily can get back to his 2016-18 form in 2021 could pounce quickly.

Kiwoom Heroes post Kim

The Kiwoom Heroes in Korea have posted star shortstop Ha-Seong Kim for MLB teams. His 30-day negotiating window ends Dec. 25. Kim 25, authored a .306/.397/.523 batting line with a career-high 30 home runs in 138 games in 2020. He also stole 23 bases in 25 attempts. Kim is a good defender and regarded as a potential all-around impact player, and he's several years younger than his MLB free agent counterparts. He's an appealing addition to the free agent class.