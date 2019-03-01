MLB rumors: Braves may go after Dallas Keuchel; Cubs haven't discussed extension with Kris Bryant

It's Feb. 28 with spring training games in action, and Bryce Harper has finally signed. The season has never felt closer. Yet free agents such as Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel remain unemployed. To give you an idea of what's out there on Thursday, we're here to round up all the notable trade and free agency rumors. As always, our Free Agent Tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front. Now let's jump in ...

Keuchel may be an option for the Braves

View Profile Dallas Keuchel HOU • SP • 60 ERA 3.74 WHIP 1.31 IP 204.2 BB 58 K 153

Dallas Keuchel -- ranked No. 7 on our Free Agent Tracker -- remains without a team on the last day of February. With injuries adding up to the Atlanta Braves pitching staff, the possibility of spending for Keuchel has increased.

MLB.com's Mark Bowman reports that Atlanta is "now thinking about Keuchel" after starting pitchers Mike Foltynewicz and Kevin Gausman are dealing with elbow and shoulder soreness, respectively.

Keuchel, 31, is the inverse of what teams are looking for now in pitchers. Rather than being a high-velocity, high-spin heater, he has a low-spin, low-velocity sinker. He's been successful with it, of course, but so far that hasn't been enough for teams to overlook. Maybe the Braves -- with an apparent need for a healthy arm -- will do the deed now.

Bryant has yet to discuss extension with Cubs

View Profile Kris Bryant CHC • 3B • 17 BA .272 R 59 HR 13 RBI 52 SB 2

Kris Bryant has yet to discuss a contract extension with the Cubs, but is open to negotiations, per Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune.

Bryant said he would be "dumb" to not listen to whatever the Cubs offered. But noted that it doesn't seem the Cubs are interested at this point, observing that the team hasn't brought in many new faces -- an outcome blamed on a lack of resources.

Bryant won't be a free agent until after the 2021 season. There's been speculation in the past as to whether the Cubs' decision to suppress his service time -- an act that led to a grievance -- would threaten his chances of signing long term. Now, it seems, the top threat is Chicago's unwillingness to spend more money.

Jays sign Norris, Buchholz

View Profile Clay Buchholz ARI • SP • 32 ERA 2.01 WHIP 1.04 IP 98.1 BB 22 K 81

View Profile Bud Norris STL • SP • 26 ERA 3.59 WHIP 1.25 IP 57.2 BB 21 K 67

The Blue Jays aren't likely to be competitive this season, but on Thursday they added a couple veteran pitchers to their mix. The Jays reportedly agreed to terms with starter Clay Buchholz and reliever Bud Norris.

Sources: Blue Jays to sign RHP Clay Buchholz. Buchholz was 7-2 with a 2.01 ERA in 16 starts for the Dbacks in 2018. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 28, 2019

Source : RP Bud Norris has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) February 28, 2019

Buchholz had an impressive if brief run with the Diamondbacks. In 98 innings he posted a 2.01 ERA and struck out nearly four times as many batters as he walked. He figures to crack the Jays rotation, provided he's hearty and hale.

Norris, meanwhile, has experience as a starter and reliever. Last season with the Cardinals, he accumulated a 3.59 ERA in 57 innings while striking out 46 more than he walked. The Jays have a few other veteran reliever types who could be on the bubble, so Norris' path to the Opening Day roster will be a little tougher to navigate.