MLB rumors: Braves scouting Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman; Phillies add veteran reliever

Major League Baseball has a trade deadline coming up on July 31 and for the first time in this era, there won't be any August waiver trades allowed after the deadline. It's a hard deadline. With this in mind, perhaps the deadline is more crazy than in years past. Of course, the National League right now has 12 of its 15 teams either in playoff position or within five games of a playoff spot. Too many buyers and not enough sellers could really put a damper on the action.

Still, there will be deals and we'll be here each day to roundup the latest on the rumor mill. Let's get to it.

Braves scouting Stroman

The Atlanta Braves were among the teams with scouts in attendance at Marcus Stroman's start on Friday, per David O'Brien of The Athletic.

The Braves' interest in Stroman is no surprise. League sources have informed CBS Sports that Atlanta is pursuing other top-of-the-rotation options as well. It's not clear that any deal is close.

Stroman is particularly interesting given he has an additional season of team control remaining. After his start on Friday, he now has a 3.06 ERA and 2.74 strikeout-to-walk ratio on the year.

Phillies acquire Morin

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-handed reliever Mike Morin from the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. In return, the Phillies sent cash considerations to the Twins.

Morin, 28, was designated for assignment earlier in the week. In 23 appearances with the Twins, he posted a 3.18 ERA and 5.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Morin relies heavily on his changeup and a low-90s sinker. He's been more effective against lefties this season, though that hasn't been the case for his career as a whole.