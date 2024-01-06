The trade market is beginning to pick up -- former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray was shipped to the Giants on Friday -- and the free agent market should soon follow. Thirty of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, including five of the top 10. Here are Saturday's hot stove rumors.

Suter drawing interest as starter

Brent Suter COL • RP • #39 ERA 3.38 WHIP 1.30 IP 69.1 BB 25 K 55 View Profile

Free agent lefty Brent Suter is drawing interest as a starter, reports FanSided. Suter started 32 games for the Brewers from 2017-18, though he has spent the majority of the past five seasons in the bullpen as an effective multi-inning pitcher. Last season the 34-year-old threw 69 1/3 innings with a 3.38 ERA for the Rockies. He allowed only three home runs.

With quality starters in short supply, teams have taken to moving relievers into the rotation, and it seems a few clubs have the same idea with Suter. Suter is arguably the game's best exit velocity suppressor despite averaging only 88 mph with his sinker in 2023. It's worth stretching him out in spring training. It's much easier to go from starter to reliever in-season than reliever to starter.

Six teams interested in Brasier

Ryan Brasier LAD • RP • #57 ERA 3.02 WHIP 1.02 IP 59.2 BB 19 K 56 View Profile

At least six teams -- Angels, Cardinals, Cubs, Dodgers, Orioles, Rangers -- have interest in free agent righty Ryan Brasier, according to the New York Post. The 36-year-old was released by the Red Sox last May and then he posted a 0.70 ERA in 38 2/3 innings after catching on with the Dodgers. That success was thanks to a new cut fastball that became a go-to pitch.

Prior to joining Los Angeles, Brasier had a 6.16 ERA in 83 1/3 innings with the Red Sox from 2022-23. Whichever team signs him will bet the Dodgers version of Brasier, the one with the new cutter, is the version they're getting. Given his age and limited track record with the cutter, Brasier figures to sign a short-term contract. He has a chance to be a steal in this free agent market.

Rockies sign Hudson, Stallings

Dakota Hudson STL • SP • #43 ERA 4.98 WHIP 1.5 IP 81.1 BB 34 K 45 View Profile

The Rockies have signed starter Dakota Hudson and catcher Jacob Stallings to one-year contracts, the team announced. MLB.com reports Hudson received $1.5 million with another $1.5 million in incentives tied to innings while Stallings gets $1.5 million with a $1 million mutual option ($500,000 buyout) for 2025. Hudson has posted high ground ball rates throughout his career, which should help him at Coors Field. Stallings will serve as All-Star Elias Díaz's backup.