Pitchers and catchers are slated to report for duty across camps in about a month's time, meaning that Major League Baseball's offseason is coming to a close. There's still plenty of business for teams to conduct, with top free agents like outfielder Kyle Tucker, third baseman Alex Bregman and shortstop Bo Bichette left unsigned at the moment. Below, CBS Sports has compiled all of Saturday's most notable moves and murmurs in one place for your convenience.

Brewers want starter in return for Peralta

If the Brewers trade ace Freddy Peralta, they want in return a replacement starter they can slot into their rotation in his place, according to The Athletic. Potential suitors like the Mets, Dodgers and Red Sox would seem to have the ability to part with a younger starter of their own in exchange for Peralta.

Peralta, 29, is entering the final season of his contract. He's compiled a 3.40 ERA (123 ERA+) and a 3.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 95 starts since 2023. His consistency, reliability, and affordability (he's owed $8 million) make him an attractive target for teams seeking front-of-the-rotation help.

Sans Peralta, the Brewers' rotation would include some combination of Brandon Woodruff, Jacob Misiorowski, Quinn Priester, Chad Patrick, Logan Henderson and/or a pitcher they land in return.

Cardinals add reliever

The Cardinals have signed right-hander Ryne Stanek, per FanSided. Terms were not immediately available, but it stands to reason it's more likely than not a one-year contract. Stanek, after all, is a 34-year-old reliever who 1) posted a 5.30 ERA last season and 2) has signed single-year pacts in each of the past two offseasons.

Despite last year's bloated ERA, Stanek will enter the new season sporting a career 3.85 ERA (108 ERA+) and a 2.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio in nearly 500 big-league appearances. He throws four pitches: an upper-90s fastball, a splitter, and two breaking balls (including a swing-and-miss slider).

Stanek figures to slot into a middle relief role with a chance at being elevated to high-leverage work depending on how he performs and what the Cardinals opt to do with their bullpen over the rest of the offseason.