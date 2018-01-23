MLB rumors: Brewers have reportedly made trade offer for Marlins' Christian Yelich
Yelich's agent recently asked the Marlins to trade him before the spring
The Milwaukee Brewers are known to be shopping around for pitching help, both on the free-agent and trade fronts. That's not stopping them from trying to add another bat, however.
According to SiriusXM's Craig Mish, the Brewers have made an offer to the Miami Marlins for outfielder Christian Yelich, whose agent recently requested a trade:
Yelich, 26, is a career .290/.396/.432 hitter with experience in left and center field. His left-handed stroke is sweet, and his team-friendly contract sweeter to teams like the Brewers, who are trying to make multiple big acquisitions at once. Yelich could be retained through the 2022 season, all the while making around $60 million.
The Brewers are an interesting fit, if only because they have a ton of outfield depth. Ryan Braun figures to be safe, as does top prospect Lewis Brinson. Otherwise, Milwaukee has Domingo Santana, Brett Phillips, and Keon Broxton to move around. For all anyone knows, one of those could be headed to Miami in the proposed deal.
Yelich would be the third Marlins outfielder traded this offseason, joining Giancarlo Stanton (New York Yankees) and Marcell Ozuna (St. Louis Cardinals).
