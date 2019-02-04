MLB rumors: Bryce Harper drawing interest from eight teams; Yankees still have slim hopes for Manny Machado?

We're a week away from pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training, and we've still got plenty of big free agent names left on the board (including Bryce Harper and Manny Machado). That means we've got a healthy supply of hot stove buzz in early February. To give you an idea of what's out there on Monday, we're here to round up all the notable trade and free agency rumors. As always, our Free Agent Tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front. Now let's jump in...

Machado has long-shot hopes for Yankees

View Profile Manny Machado LAD • 3B • 8 BA .297 R 84 HR 37 RBI 107 SB 14

Manny Machado might still be holding out hope that the Yankees jump back into the mix since he's not a huge fan of his offers so far this winter, Jon Heyman of Fancred reports.

Keep hearing in Miami circles that Machado isn’t thrilled with his offers, and may still have long-shot hopes for the preferred Yankees (unlikely to happen now). Anyway @Joelsherman1 has another idea for him. https://t.co/jUXImGBJgo — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 4, 2019

The specific details of Machado's offers have been on the low end of what he was looking for this winter, being closer to the $200 million range rather than $300 million. The Yankees have discussed "concepts" with Machado, but are still not going all out to sign him. Plus, they added Troy Tulowitzki and DJ LeMahieu this winter as infield depth, though that doesn't necessarily completely put them out of the running for Machado.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post offered up an interesting solution for Machado's free agency woes:

If Machado did a one-year deal, he would return to a free-agent market next offseason that could include shortstop/third basemen Nolan Arenado, Josh Donaldson, Anthony Rendon, Xander Bogaerts and Didi Gregorius. Still, Machado would still have only played his age-26 season in 2019 and be younger than all in that group except Bogaerts, who is three months younger. Thus, I suspect barring calamitous injury (which is a small risk), he would receive at least seven-year, $175 million offers again, which means a total of eight years at $210 million if he could score a one-year, $35 million deal.

Sherman says that signing a one-year deal this winter may mean Machado raises his chances of ending up in pinstripes later:

But even signing somewhere else for a year, Machado would get to see if Miguel Andujar actually can hold down third base, if Gregorius leaves as a free agent after the season and whether Troy Tulowitzki has anything left. In other words, the Yanks might be in a different level of need come next offseason, albeit with a chance to grab Arenado, whom they like better.

The teams in on Machado seem to be about the same as Bryce Harper: the Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres.

At least eight teams on Harper, some looking for short-term

View Profile Bryce Harper WAS • LF • 34 BA .249 R 103 HR 34 RBI 100 SB 13

There seems to be more MLB teams interested in Bryce Harper than the known list of the White Sox, Phillies, Padres and Nationals. Fancred's Jon Heyman reports that there are at least eight teams still checking in on Harper, although a couple of them are thinking of short-term deals versus the long-term, record-breaking deal Harper and his agent Scott Boras are after this winter.

Hear at least 8 teams are still checking in on Harper, though at least a couple/few of them are likely thinking short-term — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 4, 2019

To go along with Heyman's reports of a longer list of Harper suitors, CBS Sports MLB analyst Jim Bowden reports that there is a mystery team in the mix for Harper. Bowden went searching for who the team might be, but says he wasn't able to confidently narrow it down to one.

According to multiple sources there are indeed “mystery” team(s) in on Bryce Harper that the public is not aware of…and as many texts/emails & phone calls I’ve made…I still can’t find them…..#Braves ? #Cardinals ? #Astros ? #Giants ? #Angels ? #Yankees ? #BlueJays ? I give up — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) February 4, 2019

Giants have discussed Ellsbury

The Giants are looking for outfield help and they have "talked about" Jacoby Ellsbury, reports ESPN's Buster Olney. Ellsbury is owed $48 million the next two years and Olney says any trade would probably be a bad contract for bad contract deal. San Francisco could try to unload Johnny Cueto ($68 million over the next three years) or Jeff Samardzija ($39.6 million the next two years), though that is my speculation.

Ellsbury, now 35, did not play in 2018 due to a variety of injuries, including hip surgery in August. The Yankees have indicated his status for opening day is questionable. In 2017, the last time Ellsbury did play, he hit .264/.348/.402 and was largely benched in the postseason. Still, if the Giants are comfortable with his defense post-hip surgery and are able to make the money work, Ellsbury would represent a decent roll of the dice.

Indians acquire relief pitcher Wittgren

View Profile Nick Wittgren MIA • RP • 64 ERA 2.94 WHIP 1.31 IP 33.2 BB 15 K 31

The Cleveland Indians acquired right-handed reliever Nick Wittgren from the Miami Marlins, the team announced. Cleveland sent minor-league pitcher Jordan Milbrath to Miami in return.

Wittgren had been designated for assignment to make room for veteran infielder Neil Walker, who signed a one-year deal with the Marlins last week.

Wittgren had a successful 2018, finishing with a 2.94 ERA with 8.3 K/9, .629 opponents' OPS and a career-best 46 percent ground-ball rate in 33 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old is a sensible addition for the Indians, even though he's unlikely to contend for a closing spot.

Pirates sign free agent lefty Liriano

View Profile Francisco Liriano DET • SP • 38 ERA 4.58 WHIP 1.50 IP 133.2 BB 73 K 110

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed free agent left-handed pitcher Francisco Liriano, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The agreement is for a minor-league deal worth $1.8 million with an additional $1.5 million available in incentives, Robert Murray of The Athletic adds. Liriano pitched three-and-a-half seasons for the Pirates from 2013-16.

Free-agent left-hander Francisco Liriano in agreement with #Pirates, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 4, 2019

#Pirates' agreement with free-agent pitcher Francisco Liriano is a minor-league deal worth $1.8 million with an additional $1.5 million available in incentives, sources tell The Athletic. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) February 4, 2019

The 35-year-old spent last season with the Detroit Tigers, where he made 26 starts and one relief appearance. He had a 4.58 ERA and a 5.11 FIP in 133 2/3 innings, with 73 walks, 110 strikeouts and a 1.50 WHIP.

A's bring back Blevins

View Profile Jerry Blevins NYM • RP • 39 ERA 4.85 K/9 8.6 WHIP 1.36 S 1 BS 0

The Athletics have signed veteran lefty Jerry Blevins to a minor league contract, reports Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The deal will pay him $1.5 million at the MLB level. Last season Blevins threw 42 2/3 innings with a 4.85 ERA, though he was much more effective against righties (.682 OPS) than lefties (.786 OPS). That is pretty much the opposite of his career. Blevins is one of the few true left-on-left specialist relievers still in baseball. He'll compete for an opening day roster spot in spring training.