MLB rumors: Bryce Harper free agency sweepstakes rolls on; Rockies, Nolan Arenado finalizing $260M deal

Spring training games continue on Tuesday with the season a month and two days away, and yet several All-Stars, including Bryce Harper, remain unsigned in free agency. Let's take a look around to see what's going on during this fine Tuesday.

Arenado, Rockies finalizing $260M deal

View Profile Nolan Arenado COL • 3B • 28 BA .297 R 104 HR 38 RBI 110 SB 2

Instead of hitting free agency next offseason, Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado is staying put on a massive contract extension. Multiple reports, including from Jim Bowden of CBS Sports HQ, indicate the extension is for eight years and $260 million. That takes Arenado through 2026 with the Rockies, which is his age-35 season. That is unless, of course, he decides to exercise a reported opt-out clause after his third season. Full story here.

Phillies losing confidence in Harper sweepstakes?

View Profile Bryce Harper WAS • LF • 34 BA .249 R 103 HR 34 RBI 100 SB 13

Once Manny Machado signed with the Padres, it was believed the Phillies were the odds-on favorite to land Bryce Harper. As recently as Sunday, the word on the Phillies possibly landing Harper was optimism, but the Dodgers have entered the mix and we've been told not to forget about the Giants. Tuesday morning, MLB Network's Jon Heyman sent a handful of tweets saying others -- aside from the Phillies -- have offered over $300 million to Harper. He also pointed out that the Phillies have had their confidence in landing Harper dented, Harper is still seeking only long-term offers, and that perhaps the Dodgers were only granted a meeting with a short-term offer due to desired locale/stage.

A lot of that seems like informed speculation, but the biggest takeaway continues to be the Phillies have not closed down a deal yet. With the Dodgers jumping in the mix and Harper still not a Phillie, there has to be some serious doubt as to Harper's interest in playing in Philadelphia.

Rangers sign Forsythe to minor-league deal

View Profile Logan Forsythe TEX • 2B • 41 BA .232 R 37 HR 2 RBI 27 SB 3

It was in October of 2017 that Logan Forsythe was a starter on a World Series team. Roughly a year and a half later, he's signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers. Forsythe was terrible for the Dodgers last season and they shipped him to Minnesota in the Brian Dozier trade. With the Twins, Forsythe hit .258/.356/.292 (80 OPS+). He's just completely lost his power. He hit 20 homers with a .444 slugging in Tampa Bay in 2016 but managed two homers and a pitiful .291 slugging last season. He's 31 years old, so a bounce back is possible.

The Rangers are set with starters at second (Rougned Odor) and third base (Asdrubal Cabrera). It's possible that Forsythe ends up as a backup infielder with a good spring, though.

Frazier nursing injured oblique

View Profile Todd Frazier NYM • 3B • 21 BA .213 R 54 HR 18 RBI 59 SB 9

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier is dealing with an oblique injury. He'll have a cortisone shot and there isn't a timetable for his return to action, reports Anthony DiComo. We've seen oblique injuries take upwards of six weeks for recovery and the season is here sooner than that. If Frazier starts the season on the shelf, the Mets could use Jed Lowrie (questionable for opening day with a knee injury) or Jeff McNeil at third base. Adeiny Hechavarria is also an option at the hot corner.