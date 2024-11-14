Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing. With it, so too is the rumor mill. Below, CBS Sports has gathered all of Thursday's most notable news, notes, and moves from the wide world of baseball and published them in one convenient spot.

Newman joining Angels

The Angels, the busiest team of the winter, are nearing an agreement with free-agent shortstop Kevin Newman, according to The Athletic.

Newman, 31, is coming off a season that saw him post a 91 OPS+ and provide good defense for the Diamondbacks. It's possible he could open the year as Los Angeles' starting shortstop, depending on how Zach Neto recovers from shoulder surgery.

Our Mike Axisa recently broke down what else the Angels -- who have also added Jorge Soler, Travis d'Arnaud, and Kyle Hendricks this offseason -- can do to make themselves competitive in 2025.

Hill open to pitching in 2025

Rich Hill, currently pitching for the United States in the Premier12 tournament, is open to continuing his big-league career into what would be a 21st big-league season. Specifically, Hill would love to do something that has evaded him: win a World Series.

"I obviously love the game of baseball, I love the work and competition or I wouldn't be doing this," Hill told USA Today. "But we'll see what the future holds as far as playing. I'm not sure if this will be it or not. I think we'll probably know in a month or so. I'd love to play another year and have an opportunity to get into the postseason and win a World Series. That's everybody's dream. I've been close a couple of times, but it's not like anything I've experienced in the game. Playing in the postseason, there's nothing like it. Nothing at all like it."

Hill, 44, appeared in four games this past season with the Red Sox. He allowed two runs on a hit and three walks. For his career, he's amassed a 4.01 ERA (107 ERA+) and a 2.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio in nearly 400 appearances. Hill has been the oldest player in his respective league in each of the past three seasons. Obviously that would remain the case should he land a gig for the 2025 season. He'll celebrate his 45th birthday come March.

It's worth noting that Hill also expressed interest in non-playing roles, suggesting that he'll be sticking around the game in one capacity or another.