Spring training camps are opening across Arizona and Florida, but because a handful of notable free agents and trade targets remain available, the hot stove rumors continue apace. Speaking of which, Tuesday's supply of scuttle may be found just below.

Cardinals, Red Sox stuck on money in Nolan Arenado talks

The St. Louis Cardinals have been angling to trade veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado this offseason as they shift into "reset mode" for the time being. Arenado remains a standout fielder at the hot corner, but at age 33 his bat is showing significant signs of slippage. That's especially the case when it comes to underlying batted-ball indicators. Arenado has a full no-trade clause, which he previously used to reportedly block a deal that would've sent him to the Houston Astros. Another complicating factor is that he's owed $74 million over the next three seasons. His former team, the Colorado Rockies, are on the hook for $10 million of that total, but $64 million remains a significant obligation for a player whose offensive capacities are left to question right now.

All of that brings us to the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox and Cardinals have been discussing an Arenado swap, but how much the Cardinals will kick in to defray the balance on Arenado's contract seems to be the sticking point. Here's this from ESPN:

The Red Sox have yet to bite, not only because of the consequences of such a move – [Rafael] Devers shifting to a near-full-time designated hitter role -- but because the Cardinals have not budged enough on the money they're willing to send with the remaining three years and $64 million on Arenado's contract.

In talks with the Astros, the Cardinals were willing to include around $15 million in case, and there's perhaps a willingness to get up to $20 million. Presumably the Red Sox want more of a contribution, and on the other side the Cardinals are communicating a willingness to proceed with Arenado in the fold and back at third base – even as a youth movement takes hold elsewhere in the lineup.

Arenado would indeed be a good fit for Boston. He'd give them a major defensive upgrade at third base in front of a rotation that figures to be heavily ground ball-inclined. As well, the Green Monster would be a good theoretical match for what's left of Arenado's pull-side power. On top of all that, Arenado, according to multiple reports, is willing to approve a trade to the Red Sox. Lots of things line up for a deal, but money right now seems to be an obstacle.

Toronto Blue Jays All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is going into his walk year this season, and given that he doesn't turn 26 until March he's going to be greeted with a healthy market next winter – at least by the standards of first basemen. The expectation is that he'll fully test said market and perhaps leave the club with whom he's spent his entire career. Does that mean the Jays might entertain a Guerrero trade? That does not appear to be the case, ESPN reports. The Jays are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2024, and Vlad Jr. is a big part of their hopes. Maybe things change leading up to the deadline if Toronto again drifts from contention, but right now there appears to be little internal appetite for a spring blockbuster that sends Guerrero elsewhere.