Pitchers and catchers are about a month away from reporting, meaning that teams need to begin to finalize their offseasons over the coming weeks. For reference, there are still a lot of notable names who need to sign before the exhibition season gets underway. With that in mind, Saturday's rumors, news, and notes can be found below.

Cardinals, Goldschmidt could wait on extension

Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is slated to reach free agency after the 2024 season. At least for the time being, it doesn't appear that striking an extension that will keep him around is an urgent matter in St. Louis.

Paul Goldschmidt STL • 1B • #46 BA 0.268 R 89 HR 25 RBI 80 SB 11 View Profile

"I think right now, I think everybody just wants to see how this season starts. You know, obviously, we want to get off on the right track, and then we can address things like that," top executive John Mozeliak told reporters on Saturday, according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.

Goldschmidt, 36, is a seven-time All Star and the 2022 NL MVP Award winner. He's coming off a relatively down season, although he still homered 25 times with a 120 OPS+. His in-zone contact rate also slipped, an aspect that might give the Cardinals some pause given his advanced age.

If Goldschmidt does reach free agency, he could be one of three notable first basemen on the open market, joining Pete Alonso and Christian Walker.

Orioles interested in Paxton

Count the Orioles among the teams with interest in veteran left-hander James Paxton, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

James Paxton BOS • SP • #65 ERA 4.5 WHIP 1.31 IP 96 BB 33 K 101 View Profile

Paxton, 35, spent last season in the American League East with the Red Sox. Across 19 starts he amassed a 4.50 ERA (101 ERA+) with a 3.06 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Orioles have had a quiet offseason after winning 101 games last season. Their most notable additions have been closer Craig Kimbrel and waiver claim outfielder Sam Hilliard.