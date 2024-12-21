Major League Baseball's offseason is likely to slow down over the coming days in preparation for the upcoming holidays. Still, there's just enough time remaining for teams to do some last-minute wheeling and dealing. Below, we've gathered all of Saturday's most notable rumors, notes, and moves.

Cardinals declined Yankees' offer for Arenado

The Cardinals rejected an offer earlier this offseason from the Yankees that would have seen the sides swap third baseman Nolan Arenado with right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman, according to MLB.com. The report notes that Arenado would likely be more willing to waive his no-trade clause for a deal with the Yankees if the club is able to sign his former Cardinals teammate and free-agent first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (more on that below).

Nolan Arenado STL • 3B • #28 BA 0.272 R 70 HR 16 RBI 71 SB 2 View Profile

Arenado, 33, has three seasons remaining on his contract. The Cardinals are known to be willing to include money in a trade as a means of sweetening the return. It was reported earlier this week that Arenado had rejected a trade to the Astros that would have seen St. Louis pay down between $15 and $20 million.

Arenado is one of several Cardinals veterans on the trading block. MLB.com notes that closer Ryan Helsley and starters Erick Fedde and Steven Matz are also drawing interest.

Yankees, Mets interested in Goldschmidt

Count both New York teams among those engaging with veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. The Yankees and Mets are just two of several clubs linked to Goldschmidt, with others such as the Mariners, Nationals, and Giants also involved in the process.

Paul Goldschmidt STL • 1B • #46 BA 0.245 R 70 HR 22 RBI 65 SB 11 View Profile

Goldschmidt, 37, is coming off the worst season of his big-league career. He hit .245/.302/.414 (98 OPS+) with 22 home runs for the Cardinals. He's still capable of clobbering the ball (his average exit velocity was 91.2 mph), but both his strikeout and walk rates veered the wrong way.

Goldschmidt is one of several notable free-agent first basemen remaining in the wake of Christian Walker's agreement with the Astros. Longtime Met Pete Alonso and journeyman Carlos Santana are two of the others.