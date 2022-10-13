Veteran shortstop Carlos Correa is ready to test the open market for a second consecutive winter, telling El Nuevo Dia that he'll opt out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins. The move shouldn't come as a surprise. Correa had already suggested he would exercise his opt-out clause when the season ended. "But we all know -- you know the game enough to know what my decision is going to be like," he told MLB.com.

Correa technically has until days after the World Series to trigger his opt-out clause. He signed a three-year contract worth $105 million with the Twins back in March that paid him $35.1 million on an annual basis. The contract's length didn't tell the whole story, however, as the deal gave Correa the right to opt out following both the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In other words, he reduced his downside in the event that he suffered an injury or a poor season that would've reduced his leverage, thereby assuring that he could re-enter the market on the heels of a high-quality year.

Correa, 28 years old, will do just that after a successful season in Minnesota. He appeared in 136 games and batted .291/.366/.467 (140 OPS+) with 22 home runs, 23 other extra-base hits, and 64 runs batted in. His contributions were worth an estimated 5.4 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball-Reference's calculations, making the fourth time in his career that he had cleared the five-win threshold in a single season.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Correa told reporters at the end of the season that he was open to remaining in Minnesota, stating that both he and his wife love the organization. Still, he stressed that the business aspect had to be right for him to return.

"I want to make sure that my son and my family are taken care of," he told MLB.com. "Hopefully, the Twins can see the player that I am, the person that I am, the passion that I have for this game and the love that I have for this game. And we can get into some serious conversations."