The winter holiday season is now behind us and Major League Baseball's offseason -- which is usually nearly done by now -- still has a bunch of resolving to be done. As such, we'll be keeping up with the rumor mill in earnest. Let's get right to it.

Braves barely paying Sale, still have big payroll

Despite Chris Sale's $27.5 million salary for 2024, the Braves are only paying him a half million next season with $17 million coming from the Red Sox and $10 million deferred until 2039 (yes, there are plenty of players with deferred salary, not just Shohei Ohtani and Bobby Bonilla), reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Still, the Braves are set to have a payroll of $240 million next season, so it appears likely they are full and won't be adding anyone else.

The biggest takeaway here is that the Braves will enter the season with plenty of question marks in their rotation. Then again, the fivesome of Spencer Strider, Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Sale and Bryce Elder carries a ton of upside, too. The bigger questions might be for 2025, once Fried, Sale and Morton hit free agency, meaning they might want to get some answers from the group of AJ Smith-Shawver, Huascar Ynoa, Ian Anderson and prospect Hurston Waldrep this season.

Reds done with big moves

Following a season of surprise contention that provided a healthy amount of excitment and future optimism, the Reds have added pitchers Frankie Montas, Nick Martinez and Emilio Pagan in addition to middle-order bat Jeimer Candelario.

Expect this to largely be the roster heading to spring training. Reds general manager Nick Krall told reporters, including The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans, that the team is likely done with both "major signings" and trades.

The Reds won 82 games last season, missing the playoffs by two games. Remember, they used a lot of rookies who weren't even around all season, too, so it's possible internal growth alone was going to grab them a few more wins.

Padres add reliever from KBO

The Padres are close to signing right-handed reliever Woo Suk Go, according to The New York Post's Jon Heyman, who also notes Go is likely to close for San Diego. The deal is worth $4.5 million across two years, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Go, 25, has spent seven seasons with the LG (Seoul) Twins in Korea Baseball Organization. In 44 appearances last season, he had a 3.68 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 59 strikeouts in 44 innings. In 2022, though, he had a 1.48 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings.

The other late-inning option for the Padres, as of now, would be Robert Suarez.

Diamondbacks ink two veterans

Shortstop Kevin Newman (per Heyman) and catcher Tucker Barnhart (according to FanSided's Robert Murray) have agreed to deals with the Diamondbacks.

Newman has spent most of his time at shortstop, but has also played second and third. He's a career .259/.304/.358 (79 OPS+) hitter. Given Ketel Marte at second, Geraldo Perdomo at short (with prospect Jordan Lawlar waiting in the wings) and now Eugenio Suarez at third, Newman appears ticketed for the utility backup role. Barnhart is a backup catcher. In 43 games for the Cubs last season, he hit .202/.285/.257 (48 OPS+).