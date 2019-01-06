MLB rumors: Cody Allen, Justin Wilson drawing more interest as relief market heats up

We're at a bit of a crossroads here. The first Sunday in January is usually the clichéd "slow news day" but so many free agents remain unsigned with spring training less than six weeks away. Something has to give at some point, right?

Until it does, we're left grasping to any rumor out there, even of the small variety. We'll gather all the nuggets we can and throw them right here throughout the day along with any actual transactions, such as a trade.

Allen's market heating up

Over the past week, David Robertson has landed with the Phillies and Zach Britton stayed with the Yankees, thereby thinning out the relief market. Predictably, former Indians closer Cody Allen is now beginning to draw more interest, per Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com. Allen's suitors are unknown, with the Twins being the only team publicly connected to him at this point, but he would make sense for the Angels, who finished second for Britton, among others.

Allen is coming off a poor season. Previously one of the top closers in the American League, he posted a 4.70 ERA and blew five saves. Both his home-run and walk rates went in the wrong direction, each finishing as full-season career-worsts. Nonetheless, Allen is viewed as an intriguing rebound candidate due to his track record and expected cost.

Wilson gaining eyes

Justin Wilson is another reliever who could come off the board sooner than later. Bob Nightengale of USA Today tweeted Sunday morning that six or seven teams have checked in with the southpaw.

Wilson has the velocity and rising fastball that teams desire in this day and age. He also has his fair share of late-inning experience, most recently with the Cubs. Alas, Wilson walked more than five per nine last season and isn't far removed from a nightmare 23-game stretch to close out 2017, when he issued 19 walks in 17 innings.

The Mets were known to be in on Wilson earlier in the winter. His other suitors remain unknown.

Dozier market improving

Free-agent second baseman Brian Dozier's market is gaining steam, per Jon Heyman of FanCred Sports. Dozier, who has been linked to the Nationals and Brewers, had a miserable 2018. He posted an 88 OPS+ after finishing above 120 in each of the previous two seasons. Obviously there are teams out there who believe his 2019 will include a return to glory.

Dozier is one of many second basemen still looking for work. DJ LeMahieu, Jed Lowrie and Josh Harrison (among others) remain available.