The World Series ended 18 days ago and we're finally getting into the full swing of the offseason. Within the last few days we've seen the winter's first significant free-agent signing (Josh Naylor back to the Mariners) and trade (Grayson Rodriguez for Taylor Ward), and there's plenty more on the way. Here now are Wednesday's hot stove rumors.

Yankees the favorite for Bellinger?

Cody Bellinger NYY • LF • #35 BA 0.272 R 89 HR 29 RBI 98 SB 13 View Profile

It is no secret the Yankees want to retain Cody Bellinger, and they are currently seen as the clear favorites to land him, according to MLB.com. At least week's GM Meetings, GM Brian Cashman said the Yankees would continue to pursue Bellinger even if Trent Grisham accepted the $22.025 million qualifying offer, which he did at Tuesday's deadline.

"We're comfortable. This is a very thin outfield market. If he turns it down, that means the market is flush with teams that have the need," Cashman said about Grisham and the qualifying offer at the GM Meetings (via SNY). "He had a hell of a year for us, was one of the big reasons we had the level of success we did, and we'd be happy if he accepted and came back."

The Yankees have a full outfield with Grisham flanked by American League MVP Aaron Judge and erstwhile top prospect Jasson Domínguez, though they rotated Bellinger, Domínguez, and Grisham most of 2025, plus DH will be available at times. Re-signing Bellinger could also make Domínguez a trade candidate. We ranked Bellinger as the sixth-best free agent available this offseason.

Peralta trade not a given for Brewers

Freddy Peralta MIL • SP • #51 ERA 2.70 WHIP 1.08 IP 176.2 BB 66 K 204 View Profile

The NL Central champion Brewers do not see Brandon Woodruff accepting the qualifying offer as a prelude to a Freddy Peralta trade, owner Mark Attanasio told The Athletic. "Independent decisions (president of baseball operations Matt Arnold) and his group will make. We're certainly excited about our rotation now," Attanasio said.

Woodruff's $22.025 million salary in 2026 will be the highest for a pitcher in team history.

Peralta, 29, is a year away from free agency and that is usually when Milwaukee trades its best players (Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams, etc.), though not always. The Brewers kept Willy Adames through the end of his team control years and then took the draft pick when he left as a free agent. We ranked Peralta as one of the offseason's top trade candidates.