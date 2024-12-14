The 2024-25 Major League Baseball offseason carries on, and notable free-agent names are off the board -- including the biggest name of all in Juan Soto. With the Winter Meetings freshly behind us and many big free agents and trade targets still available, we're still being treated to an almost daily supply of rumors regarding all of that. Speaking of which, Friday's round of rumors can be found just below.

Cubs, Yankees make trades, continue to talk Bellinger

The Cubs and Yankees both made notable trades on Friday. New York obtained closer Devin Williams from the Brewers (you can read our full analysis here) and Chicago added outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Astros (you can read our takes here). That doesn't mean the Cubs and Yankees are done with business, however.

With the Cubs acquiring Tucker, they'll presumably be looking even harder to move an outfielder of their own in Cody Bellinger -- someone who has reportedly been of interest to the Yankees.

Bellinger, 29, is coming off a season in which he hit for a 111 OPS+. The onetime NL MVP Award winner has at least one year (worth $27.5 million) remaining on his contract, which also includes a player option for next season.

Cubs add catcher

In addition to acquiring Tucker, the Cubs also reportedly signed catcher Carson Kelly to a two-year pact worth $11.5 million with a mutual option for a third season, according to ESPN. Kelly, 30, posted a 96 OPS+ last season while splitting time between the Tigers and Rangers.

Mariners listening on Castillo

The Mariners have an abundance of starting pitching, much of it young and controllable, and for quite some time, they've been expected to make a deal, possibly in an effort to improve a lackluster lineup. This winter's magma-hot market for free-agent starting pitchers now comes into play, and that's why, according to MLB.com, the M's have been getting multiple inquiries about the trade status of veteran right-hander Luis Castillo. Of those calls, MLB.com reports:

"'They're not hanging up,' a source with knowledge of the situation told MLB.com."

Castillo, who turned 32 on Thursday, is coming off a 2024 season in which he pitched to a 3.64 ERA/3.91 FIP in 175 1/3 innings for Seattle. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 120 and a WAR of 24.0 across parts of eight MLB seasons. The three-time All-Star has a bit more than $72 million left on his contract through the 2027 season. His pact also includes a $25 million vesting option for the 2028 season.