MLB rumors: Cubs among teams interested in Troy Tulowitzki; Nats chasing free-agent starters
We're on the other side of the winter meetings, but there's plenty of offseason action ahead
MLB's winter meetings are behind us. While not as much went down as we were hoping, the upside is that a number of big names (including the two biggest names -- Bryce Harper and Manny Machado) are still on the board as we head into the remainder of the offseason.
To give you an idea of the buzz that's out there on Saturday, we're here to round up all the notable trade and free agency rumors. As always, our Free Agent Tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front. Now let's jump into Saturday.
Cubs interested in Tulo
The Blue Jays released Troy Tulowitzki earlier this week, opting to pay him $38 million over the next two seasons rather than bring him to camp. Predictably, the five-time All-Star is drawing interest now that he's available for a league-minimum salary.
Tulowitzki, 34, appeared in just 66 games in 2017 and missed all of last season. From 2015-17, he hit .263/.322/.429 (97 OPS+) while averaging 16 homers and 108 games. There's no telling if he can return to even that level of production, but at least six teams want to find out.
The Cubs are reportedly among those teams. Chicago is known to be seeking a new utility infielder, and doesn't seem interested in spending more than it needs to in order to lock one down. It's unknown if Tulowitzki would be willing to accept a bench role -- or if he'll have a choice.
Nats pursuing veteran starters
The Nationals have already made two moves concerning their rotation -- signing Patrick Corbin and trading Tanner Roark -- but it doesn't seem like they're done just yet.
Mike Rizzo's bunch are reportedly interested in both, Mike Fiers and Anibal Sanchez.
Fiers was recently non-tendered by the Athletics after a strong season. The A's didn't seem interested in tying up around $10 million for his services -- not when he continued to show homer-prone tendencies despite an otherwise shiny 3.56 ERA. Sanchez, meanwhile, had a resurgent year with the Braves, posting a 2.83 ERA. He previously appeared on his way out of the majors entirely.
The Nationals figure to add at least one veteran starter before camp, giving them a rotation of Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Corbin, and likely Erick Fedde.
