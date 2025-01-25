With just a few weeks remaining until Major League Baseball's exhibition season gets underway, teams have precious time left to apply the finishing touches to their rosters. With that in mind, CBS Sports has gathered all of Saturday's most notable news, rumors, and moves below, in one handy spot for your consuming convenience.

Tigers out on Pressly; Cubs remain in

If the Astros are to move veteran reliever Ryan Pressly before spring training begins, then it appears his destination will be Chicago. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Tigers are no longer in talks to obtain Pressly, leaving only the Cubs in the picture. Pressly, it should be noted, has a full no-trade clause, allowing him the power to veto any deal that isn't to his liking.

Ryan Pressly HOU • RP • #55 ERA 3.49 WHIP 1.34 IP 56.2 BB 18 K 58 View Profile

Pressly, 36, is a two-time All-Star fresh off a campaign that saw him post a 3.49 ERA (114 ERA+) and a 3.22 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 56 2/3 innings. Houston's motivation for moving him has more to do with his salary. He's owed $14 million this upcoming season, money that the Astros could repurpose elsewhere -- including, potentially, in a late effort to retain longtime third baseman Alex Bregman.

It's unclear if Pressly has signaled to the Astros his willingness to accept a trade to the Cubs, or if these negotiations will ultimately prove to be moot.

Mets sign former Cubs closer

The Mets have signed right-handed reliever Adbert Alzolay to a two-year minor-league pact, according to The Athletic's Will Sammon.

Adbert Alzolay CHC • RP • #73 ERA 4.67 WHIP 1.44 IP 17.1 BB 6 K 13 View Profile

Alzolay underwent Tommy John surgery last August, making it unlikely that he'll pitch much (if at all) during the 2025 campaign -- teams these days like to give their pitchers about 14 months to recover from the procedure, a window that would rule him out of the regular season. This addition, then, is more about the 2026 season.

Alzolay, 29, was limited by arm issues last season to just 18 appearances. In 2023, however, he compiled a 2.67 ERA (160 ERA+) and a 5.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 58 appearances. He also notched 22 saves while serving as Chicago's closer.