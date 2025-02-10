The Super Bowl is now in the rearview mirror, which means many of us can turn our focus to Major League Baseball. On that note, the pre-spring training version of power rankings have been released. The regular season is still weeks away and there are plenty of moves that still need to be made.

Let's gather the news and rumors of the day right here.

Cubs making a big move? It's "unclear"

The Cubs have been rumored to be in on the bidding for free agent Alex Bregman, but nothing has gotten serious to this point. Club president Jed Hoyer was asked at his introductory spring training press conference is there's still a big move to come this spring and he answered with the following (via USA Today):

"Unclear. I think you always look for opportunity, but right now we're going to focus on the guys we have in camp. That's the plan."

Even if they were close to making a big move, that's the diplomatic answer, but, in all likelihood, it's the honest one. It leaves open the possibility of making a big move but doesn't explicitly say one is going to happen.

Monday evening, The Athletic reported the Cubs have interest in veteran Justin Turner in the event Bregman signs elsewhere. The 40-year-old Turner has seen his power slip in recent years, though he remains a good bat-to-ball guy and clutch. Turner is not much of a third baseman these days. He's best used at the hot corner once or twice a week rather than full-time.

As things stand, it appears the path is clear for top prospect Matt Shaw to open his rookie year as the starter at third base, but he's only played in 35 games at the Triple-A level and it couldn't hurt to get a bit more seasoning.

Dodgers bring back Kiké

The Dodgers have re-signed utility man Kiké Hernández on a one-year deal, according to The Athletic. This will now be his ninth season with the Dodgers out of a 12-year career. Last season, he hit .229/.281/.373 (85 OPS+) with 16 doubles, 12 homers, 42 RBI, 44 runs and 1.3 WAR in 126 games and 393 plate appearances. He spent time at every position except catcher and right field. He won't be a regular starter, but will again see plenty of playing time all over the field.

Scott will be Dodgers closer

The Dodgers have several pitchers capable of closing games this coming season and haven't really used a regular closer in a few seasons, but manager Dave Roberts told CBS Sports HQ's Jim Bowden that Tanner Scott will get most of the save chances this year. Kirby Yates, Blake Treinen, Michael Kopech and Evan Phillips are the other options with experience in the ninth inning.