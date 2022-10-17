The Chicago Cubs are expected to pursue free-agent first baseman José Abreu this offseason, according to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score. Levine writes that Abreu is "high on [the] list of players the Cubs would like to add in free agency this offseason."

Abreu, who will celebrate his 36th birthday come January, is no stranger to the Chicago area. He's spent his nine-year big-league career with the White Sox, hitting .292/.354/.506 (134 OPS+). In addition Abreu has received Most Valuable Player Award consideration in each of the past three seasons, including in 2020, when he won AL honors in the 60-game season.

This past season, Abreu batted .304/.378/.446 (133 OPS+) with 15 home runs. His contributions were worth an estimated 4.2 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball-Reference's calculations.

Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun Times recently reported that the White Sox could pass on re-signing Abreu in favor of slotting in Andrew Vaughn at first base. Such a move would free up additional funds the White Sox could use to fill other holes on their roster.

"No matter what the future holds for him here or elsewhere, I don't think you are ever going to hear anyone with this organization say a bad word about Jose," general manager Rick Hahn told Van Schouwen of Abreu.

The Cubs could certainly use the help at first base. They finished the season with the fourth-worst OPS at the position, ahead of only the Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Angels, and Detroit Tigers. Abreu, though getting up there in years, would represent a sure upgrade over Chicago's incumbent options.

The Cubs signed a number of free agents last offseason, most notably right-hander Marcus Stroman and outfielder Seiya Suzuki. Jed Hoyer, Carter Hawkins, and the rest of the front office are slated to be active again this winter as the Cubs attempt to move toward contention.