MLB rumors: Cubs, Javier Baez to discuss long-term extension; Astros sign catcher Dustin Garneau
Here are the latest rumors on the MLB hot stove
With the Thanksgiving holiday nearing, teams and players are rushing to wrap up business ahead of what's likely to be a lull in the offseason. Fortunately, there's still ample time for a few moves to happen.
Let's run down the latest from Tuesday's MLB rumor mill.
Cubs to discuss extension with Baez
The Cubs are expected to shake up their roster this winter, which could entail moving a part of their core. Yet if Chicago has its way, Javier Baez won't be going anywhere. That's because Baez and the Cubs' front office are expected to discuss a long-term deal at the winter meetings, per Jon Heyman.
Baez, 27 in a week, won't be free-agent eligible until after the 2021 season. The past three years, he's posted a 116 OPS+ and made two All-Star Games while playing stellar defense all over. He's expected to make $9.3 million next season through the arbitration process, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
Astros sign catcher
The Astros stand to lose both Robinson Chirinos and Martin Maldonado to the free-agent market. But on Tuesday they added a veteran to help shore up their catching depth, signing Dustin Garneau to a one-year deal, per Jake Kaplan.
Garneau isn't going to move the needle, but he's a 32-year-old with nearly 400 career big-league plate appearances. He's posted a 63 OPS+ in those trips to the dish, suggesting he's not much of a hitter. To be fair, Garneau has graded well as a framer on the minor-league level, per Baseball Prospectus's metrics.
Garneau may well serve as Houston's backup to open the season.
Mariners ink Graveman
There was a time when Kendall Graveman was an above-average big-league starter with the Athletics. If he's to return to that form in 2020, it'll be as a member of the Mariners. On Tuesday, Graveman agreed to terms with the Mariners on a one-year deal with a club option for the 2021 season, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
It's worth noting that Graveman spent last season as a member of the Cubs organization, albeit nominally. He missed most of the year rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. The Cubs declined his club option earlier this offseason.
